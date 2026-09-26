Nick Saban Trolls Tennessee Fans on College GameDay

Nick Saban is (sort of) “all in” on Tennessee this weekend.

The former Alabama coach was asked which UT he was “all in” on during Saturday’s episode of “College GameDay” in Knoxville, Tennessee, for No. 1 Texas's visit to play No. 14 Tennessee. He responded by voicing his support for Alabama's longtime rival.

A likely surprised crowd responded with thunderous cheers, and as if it were an episode of “The Twilight Zone,” the Tennessee faithful began to chant Saban’s name.

But in true Saban fashion, he wasn’t done.

“Because we smoked 16 out of 17 cigars when we played you all,” he said, predictably drawing boos.

Volvs fans responded by flipping their previously positive chants into something a little more vulgar.

“F*** Nick Saban.”

Saban reacted by saying, “Can’t take a joke?”

"WE SMOKED 16 OF 17 CIGARS WHEN WE PLAYED YOU ALL."



Coach Saban set the crowd up 😂 pic.twitter.com/mKP9MDvuxH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 26, 2026

The seven-time national champion was Tennessee’s boogeyman for most of this century, defeating the Vols in 15 straight games before losing a shootout in 2022 in a game that saw Neyland Stadium’s goalposts end up in a river. Saban got his revenge in 2023, though, when his Crimson Tide overcame a 20-7 halftime deficit to win his final “Third Saturday in October" rivalry matchup.

Alabama’s current head coach Kalen DeBoer is 1-1 versus Tennessee, dropping the 2024 meeting in Knoxville in his first taste of the rivalry. DeBoer got his first win over the Vols in 2025 with a 37-20 victory in Tuscaloosa. Alabama will look to get its first win in Knoxville since 2020 on Oct. 17.

Saban was apparently not completely "all in" on Tennessee as he ended the show by picking the Volunteers' opponent.

"This is a great environment to play in. It was always a rivalry game for us at Alabama, so this was a great, competitive venue to play in. And the last time I played here, this goalpost right here ended up in the river," Saban said. "I'm telling you, that goalpost is safe today; I'm taking Texas."

Saban was the Alabama head coach from 2007-2023, winning six national titles and nine SEC championships while in Tuscaloosa. Since retiring from Alabama, the hall of famer has worked as college football analyst for ESPN with his primary role on "College GameDay." Saban still frequently attends Alabama football games though after his TV duties are done on Saturday mornings.

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