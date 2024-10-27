Notebook: Bama Backups Preserve the Shutout Against Missouri
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- With Missouri inching closer to the end zone, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer called timeout.
It wasn’t really necessary. Alabama was ahead 34-0, there was under five minutes to play in the game, the backups were in and it was fourth down at the Alabama 1.
“I wanted them to get that shutout,” DeBoer said. “I wanted to make sure they could get their feet in the ground and play good football. I knew they had worked hard all week and staying the course. I really appreciated the effort today.”
The defense got the stop. In fact, Missouri lost a yard.
“There were some gaps that were missed and needed to be taken care of,” starting linebacker Jihaad Campbell said of the 89-yard drive Missouri had for its only red-zone trip, “but those guys on the goal line did their job and got off the field.”
Big play Bray
Bray Hubbard got the start for Keon Sabb at free safety, and got his first career interception, one of three for Alabama. For a secondary full of young players, DeBoer said it’s fun to see guys like Hubbard, Jaylen Mbakwe, Zabien Brown, Red Morgan, Zavier Mincey and have success.
“I love the way they continue to get better,” DeBoer said. “There are things they can continue to build on, but they are some tough kids. They were on the field a little more, and anytime they can do that they understand how important practice is so they can execute on a higher level.”
Hubbard took over the safety spot for Sabb, who was injured against Tennessee.
“You have to be ready when you are called upon,” he said. “I was ready and I can’t thank Keon enough. He talked with me a lot and we had a lot of communication.”
Injury update
Receiver and punt returner Cole Adams left the game in the first half after suffering a leg injury. He returned to the field with his leg wrapped and using crutches.
“It feels like it’s going to be something where it takes a little bit of time he will miss,” DeBoer said. “We'll have more information on Monday.”
From bad to worse
Alabama was abysmal on third down against Tennessee last week (3 of 14). It’s hard to imagine being worse than that, but Alabama found a way. The Crimson Tide was 2 of 9, and at one point was 0-for-7 on third down. It stands to reason Alabama underperformed against Tennessee, ranked No. 2 in the country on third-down defense. It didn’t help Bama this week that Missouri is No. 9 in third-down defense. Entering Saturday, the Crimson Tide converted 40% on third down (35 of 83). That number went down after Saturday.
Own worst enemy
Penalties continue to be an issue. Alabama was flagged 15 times against Tennessee for 115 yards. The Crimson Tide, ranked 129th of 133 FBS teams in most penalties, was flagged seven times for 85 yards against Missouri. Overall, Alabama has been hit with 69 penalties for a whopping 633 yards, which translates to about nine flags per game for 80 yards.
“The penalties are just a matter of missed execution,” DeBoer said. “We have to learn some hard lessons and we’ve got to get back to work and correct it.”
What can you do?
On a first-and-goal situation at the 9, Jalen Milroe ran left on a QB keeper, only to find a wall of Missouri defenders. He reversed direction and scampered around the right end for a touchdown. The TV camera panned to Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who could only shake his head. Milroe turned a sure five-yard loss into a score to increase the Bama lead, 20-0.
Tidebits
Kickoff weather was 85 degrees and sunny...Richard Young had a 62-yard run, a career long for the redshirt freshman...For the second time this season Germie Bernard (82 yards) led the Tide in receiving...Honorary captains were former Crimson Tide players Chris Samuels and Shaun Alexander, who both led UA to the 1999 SEC championship...Officials: Jeff Heaser (referee), Trenton Crawford (umpire), Chad Green (head line judge), Chris Conway (line judge), John Wisnewski (field judge), Glen Fucik (side judge), Tom Fimmen (back judge), Joel Moenkhoff (center judge).