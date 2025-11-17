Alabama Volleyball Closes Regular Season With Win Over Missouri: Roll Call
For the first time since 2021, Alabama volleyball has won back-to-back SEC matches. The Crimson Tide took down Missouri 3-1 on senior day at Foster Auditorium to accomplish the feat and cap off what has been an impressive regular season.
Alabama won the first set 25-17 before dropping the second to the Tigers. Alabama won the third and then closed out the fourth with a clutch 25-23 victory to claim the match. Victoria Barrett led the team with 20 kills and Hannah Parrant set her SEC-career high with 49 assists.
"It feels amazing. It just goes to show the growth of this team," fourth-year coach Rashina Reed said. "They have a relentless mindset and attitude. It shows that we're a team that other teams have to respect, and I'm very proud of these ladies. The season had its ups and downs, but ultimately it's been a joy to coach this group this year. The team has made history in a lot of different ways and overcame a lot of challenges."
Alabama went 5-10 in SEC play, its best mark yet under Reed. Sitting at 13-12 heading into the conference tournament, the Crimson Tide will officially end its streak of six straight losing seasons. While the program has a lot more work to do, it is a big turnaround for a team that went a combined 4-30 in conference play over the previous two years. Alabama is the 13-seed in the SEC Tournament and will play South Carolina in the opening round on Friday.
Saturday and Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
Football: Oklahoma 23, Alabama 21
Volleyball: Alabama 3, Missouri 1
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's basketball: Alabama vs. Alabama A&M, Coleman Coliseum, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
Did You Notice?
- Bryce Young had the best game of his NFL career, throwing for a career-high 448 yards with three touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 30-27 overtime win over the Falcons. Young posted the fourth most passing yards by an Alabama QB in an NFL game ever, behind only Joe Namath and Tua Tagovailoa (twice). Carolina now sits at 6-5, just a half game behind Tampa Bay for the division lead.
- The Lions' offense looked miserable in a 16-9 loss to the Eagles on Sunday night, but that had nothing to do with Jameson Williams or Jahmyr Gibbs. Williams had four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Gibbs had his first-career 100-yard receiving game, catching five balls for 107 yards and adding 39 on the ground. He is now the first Lions running back with 1000 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in the first 10 games of a season since Barry Sanders in 1991. Brian Branch recorded six tackles, while Jihaad Campbell had two on the other side. Jalen Hurts threw for 135 yards and rushed for a touchdown in what was a very defensive game.
- Alabama women's cross country earned an at-large bid to the NCAA national championships, marking the sixth consecutive year the Crimson Tide will participate.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 17, 1945: Alabama scored 10 touchdowns, only four by starters, as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 71-0 win at Vanderbilt. Harry Gilmer passed for two touchdowns and ran in two more. Vanderbilt managed only one first down, that coming on a penalty and the Alabama defense held the Commodores to a minus-5 yards in total offense. Alabama netted 433 yards.
November 17, 1997: Jonah Williams was born in Folsom, Calif.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I make a point of not reading anything about the games. I get frustrated for no reason and don’t like to work myself up. I try to find pictures of myself. No one takes pictures of me. The only time I read anything is when I look for pictures of myself and then I read a headline and get mad about it, and so I quit looking for pictures of myself, because there’s not going to be one anyway.”- Jonah Williams