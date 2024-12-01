Notebook: Big Night for Senior Malachi Moore in Final Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- It was an emotional night for fifth-year senior defensive back Malachi Moore. He played his final regular-season game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and his final Iron Bowl.
He made a big hit on Auburn’s Rivaldo Fairweather on a third-down play to force an incompletion, and made another big hit on running back Jarquez Hunter to force another incompletion on third down.
Moore, who is 5-0 against Auburn, almost came up with an interception in the first quarter and was in on a crucial third-down stop at the goal line that forced an Auburn field goal.
“I think it just represents what he is,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. “When guys were in and out for weeks, when we were kind of up against it and the rotation wasn't always consistent with some of the play around him, with injuries, or guys just working through stuff, he just continued to stay the course. Tonight, you love to see him flying around, his energy in a positive way. That’s something everyone feeds off of. He loves us, but loves this place more than I think anyone could ever imagine.”
He was involved in a scuffle in the second half, which led to a personal foul penalty. Auburn receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Alabama defensive back DeVonta Smith got into an altercation after the whistle. They continued to tussle on the Auburn sideline, which resulted in Alabama defenders, particularly Moore, coming to intervene.
“It's an emotional game,” DeBoer said of the incident. “You put in the work all year, and it builds up to this, and the game itself and back and forth, and a lot of momentum swings. It's not OK, but, you understand where the emotions were on both sides.”
Hold that Tiger
Under Hugh Freeze, Auburn has had tremendous success running the ball against Alabama. Last year the Tigers had 244 yards and 318 yards in 2022. Alabama held Auburn in check with 98 rushing yards Saturday. Jarquez Hunter was held to 55 yards, including just four yards in the second half.
“We just out-physicaled them,” Alabama defensive back Domani Jackson said. “That’s the whole motto of this defense is out-physical them and they will break.”
Running with it
Auburn entered the Iron Bowl allowing just 110.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks 20th nationally. Alabama blew that stat out of the water with 201 yards and four touchdowns. Jalen Milroe led the Crimson Tide with 104 yards and three touchdowns.
“The thing about us is we stay positive the whole game,” said Jam Miller, who ran for 84 yards. “We just never let ourselves get down.”
Senior day
Alabama honored its senior class before the game. The group has an overall record of 44-9 across the last four seasons and includes a group of fifth-year players who achieved a 57-9 career mark. The five-year span includes three SEC championships and three appearances in the college playoffs, highlighted by the 2020 national championship. Honored seniors were: James Burnip (P), MJ Chirgwin (WR), CJ Dippre (TE), Kaleb Fleming (WR), Kneeland Hibbett (SN), Justin Jefferson (LB), Jah-Marien Latham (DL), Alijah May (DB), Coby McNeal (TE), Malachi Moore (DB), Graham Nicholson (PK), Robbie Ouzts (TE), Que Robinson (LB), Graham Roten (OL), Reid Schuback (PK), Nick Serpa (P), Tim Smith (DL), Adam Thorsland (TE) and Kade Wehby (LS).
Tidebits
Kickoff weather was 52 degrees and sunny...Attendance was a sellout of 101,077...Alabama has won five straight over Auburn, which is the longest since 1973-77...Alabama hasn’t lost at home since 2019 (LSU)...The last time Auburn won in Tuscaloosa was 2010...UA, which had 70 total rush yards vs. Oklahoma last week, had 81 by halftime vs. Auburn...Honorary game captains were Roman Harper (DB, 2002-2005) and David Palmer (WR, 1991-93)...Game officials: Daniel Gautreaux (referee), Russ Pulley (umpire), Jake Weatherford (head line judge), Jeremiah Harris (line judge), Jay Brown (field judge), Brandon Spencer (side judge), David Ross (back judge), Eddie Allbritton (center judge).