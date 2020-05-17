2020 Alabama Eligibility Tracker Heading Into Summer
Christopher Walsh
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s a crazy time in college football, with the NCAA poised to vote on whether to allow athletes back on campus and use college facilities again in June, while no one is sure what will happen with the fall season.
There’s also usual the coming-and-going of the offseason, with some transfers, in addition to the freshmen who didn’t enroll early preparing to arrive.
Consequently, the roster remains fluid.
By our count, Alabama had 81 players on the roster heading into the spring. There have been some departures since then, and obviously the coaching staff is expecting a couple more.
Some attrition is always expected, and has been the norm every year under Nick Saban.
Here’s a look at each position group, with each player’s signing class, number of stars — 1-5, 5 being the best — and overall ranking by 247Sports composite. Note that Saban doesn’t disclose scholarship information, so the tally may be off. The NCAA limit is 85.
e – early enrollee
i – incoming player
* recruited at another position.
C - granted extra year of eligibility
Crimson Tide Offense
Quarterbacks 3 (3)
Bryce Young, 2020, 5, 2 (e)
Paul Tyson, 2019, 4, 321
Mac Jones, 2017, 3, 399
Running backs 8 (7)
Najee Harris, 2017, 5, 2
Trey Sanders, 2019, 5, 6
Jase McClellan, 2020, 4, 43 (e)
Roydell Williams, 2020, 4, 86 (e)
Brian Robinson Jr., 2017, 4 145
Chadarius Townsend, 2017, 4, 175*
Kellen Robinson, 2019, 4, 244
Kyle Edwards, 2020, 3, 423 (i)
Wide receivers 8 (9)
Jaylen Waddle, 2018, 4, 39
Devonta Smith, 2017, 4, 62
Tyrell Shavers, 2017, 4, 88
Thaiu Jones-Bell, 2020, 4, 101 (e)
Xavier Williams, 2018, 4, 143
Traeshon Holden, 2020, 4, 197 (e)
Javon Baker, 2020, 4, 199 (i)
John Metchie, 2019, 4, 275
Slade Bolden, 2018, 3, 495*
Tight ends 5 (7)
Cameron Latu 2018, 4, 131*
Major Tennison, 2017, 4, 284
Jahleel Billingsley, 2019, 4, 308
Miller Forristall, 2016, 3, 382
Michael Parker, 2018, 3, 690
Caden Clark, 2020, 3, 492 (i)
Carl Tucker, 2015 3, 571 (i)
Giles Amos, former walk-on (in transfer portral)
Offensive line 13 (15)
Alex Leatherwood, 2017, 5, 4
Evan Neal, 2019, 5, 7
Landon Dickeron, 2016, 4, 31
Pierce Quick, 2019, 4, 40
Amari Kight, 2019, 4, 76
Emil Ekiyor Jr., 2018, 4, 113
Tommy Brown, 2018, 4, 132
Deonte Brown, 2016, 4, 177
Darrian Dalcourt 2019, 4, 177
Chris Owens, 2016, 4, 187
Kendall Randolph, 2017, 4, 180
Tanner Bowles, 2019, 4, 290
Javion Cohen, 2020, 4, 332 (i)
Damieon George, 2020, 3, 387 (i)
Seth McLaughlin, 2020, 3, 470 (e)
Crimson Tide Defense
Defensive line 9 (12)
LaBryan Ray, 2017, 5, 28
Ishmael Sopsher, 2019, 4, 47
Timothy Smith, 4, 55, 2020 (i)
Justin Eboigne, 2019, 4, 62
Stephon Wynn Jr., 2018, 4, 74
Byron Young, 2019, 4, 77
Phidarian Mathis, 2017, 4, 101
Braylen Ingraham, 2019, 4, 164
Christian Barmore, 2018, 4, 176
Jah-Marien Latham, 4, 197, 2020 (i)
DJ Dale, 2019, 4, 254
Jamil Burroughs, 2020, 4, 336 (i)
Linebackers 16 (17)
Ben Davis, 2016, 5, 10
Dylan Moses, 2017, 5, 13
Chris Braswell, 2020, 5, 17 (e)
Drew Sanders, 2020, 5, 21 (e)
Demouy Kennedy, 2020, 4, 34 (e)
Quandarrius Robinson, 4, 64, 2020 (i)
Shane Lee, 2019, 4, 78
Will Anderson, 2020, 4, 78 (e)
Jarez Parks, 2017, 4, 91
Christopher Allen, 2017, 4, 104
Christian Harris, 2019, 4, 110
Kevin Harris, 2019, 4, 123
Ale Kaho, 2018, 4, 133
King Mwikuta, 2019, 4, 158
Jackson Bratton, 2020, 4, 172 (e)
Joshua McMillon, 2015, 4, 241 -c
Jaylen Moody, 2018, 3, NA
Secondary 11 (14)
Patrick Surtain Jr., 2018, 5, 6
Jordan Battle, 2019, 4, 43
Brian Branch, 4, 60, 2020 (i)
DeMarcco Hellams 2019, 4, 84
Brandon Turnage 2019, 4, 103
Jalyn Armour-Davis, 2018, 4, 107
Josh Jobe, 2018, 4, 109
Daniel Wright, 2017, 4, 122
Marcus Banks, 2019, 4, 127
Kristian Story (Ath), 2020, 4, 83 (i)
Malachi Moore, 2020, 4, 209 (i)
Jahquez Robinson, 2020, 4, 303 (e)
Ronald Williams, 2020, 4, 13 (Juco) (e)
Eddie Smith, 2018, 3, 435
Crimson Tide special teams 4 (4)
Thomas Fletcher, 2017, 2, NA
Skyler DeLong, 2018 3, NA
Joseph Bulovas, 2017, 3, NA
Will Reichard, 2019, 3, NA
Total: 77 (88)
Offense: 37 (41)
Defense: 36 (43)
Special teams: 4 (4)
Consensus 5-star recruits: 11 (12.5 percent of roster)
Consensus 4-star recruits: 62 (70.5 percent of roster)
83.0 percent of roster is made up of former consensus 4- or 5-star prospects
Figures include incoming players.
The eligibility tracker will be updated as necessary.