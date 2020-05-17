2020 Alabama Eligibility Tracker Heading Into Summer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s a crazy time in college football, with the NCAA poised to vote on whether to allow athletes back on campus and use college facilities again in June, while no one is sure what will happen with the fall season.

There’s also usual the coming-and-going of the offseason, with some transfers, in addition to the freshmen who didn’t enroll early preparing to arrive.

Consequently, the roster remains fluid.

By our count, Alabama had 81 players on the roster heading into the spring. There have been some departures since then, and obviously the coaching staff is expecting a couple more.

Some attrition is always expected, and has been the norm every year under Nick Saban.

Here’s a look at each position group, with each player’s signing class, number of stars — 1-5, 5 being the best — and overall ranking by 247Sports composite. Note that Saban doesn’t disclose scholarship information, so the tally may be off. The NCAA limit is 85.

e – early enrollee

i – incoming player

* recruited at another position.

C - granted extra year of eligibility

Crimson Tide Offense

Quarterbacks 3 (3)

Bryce Young, 2020, 5, 2 (e)

Paul Tyson, 2019, 4, 321

Mac Jones, 2017, 3, 399

Running backs 8 (7)

Najee Harris, 2017, 5, 2

Trey Sanders, 2019, 5, 6

Jase McClellan, 2020, 4, 43 (e)

Roydell Williams, 2020, 4, 86 (e)

Brian Robinson Jr., 2017, 4 145

Chadarius Townsend, 2017, 4, 175*

Kellen Robinson, 2019, 4, 244

Kyle Edwards, 2020, 3, 423 (i)

Wide receivers 8 (9)

Jaylen Waddle, 2018, 4, 39

Devonta Smith, 2017, 4, 62

Tyrell Shavers, 2017, 4, 88

Thaiu Jones-Bell, 2020, 4, 101 (e)

Xavier Williams, 2018, 4, 143

Traeshon Holden, 2020, 4, 197 (e)

Javon Baker, 2020, 4, 199 (i)

John Metchie, 2019, 4, 275

Slade Bolden, 2018, 3, 495*

Tight ends 5 (7)

Cameron Latu 2018, 4, 131*

Major Tennison, 2017, 4, 284

Jahleel Billingsley, 2019, 4, 308

Miller Forristall, 2016, 3, 382

Michael Parker, 2018, 3, 690

Caden Clark, 2020, 3, 492 (i)

Carl Tucker, 2015 3, 571 (i)

Giles Amos, former walk-on (in transfer portral)

Offensive line 13 (15)

Alex Leatherwood, 2017, 5, 4

Evan Neal, 2019, 5, 7

Landon Dickeron, 2016, 4, 31

Pierce Quick, 2019, 4, 40

Amari Kight, 2019, 4, 76

Emil Ekiyor Jr., 2018, 4, 113

Tommy Brown, 2018, 4, 132

Deonte Brown, 2016, 4, 177

Darrian Dalcourt 2019, 4, 177

Chris Owens, 2016, 4, 187

Kendall Randolph, 2017, 4, 180

Tanner Bowles, 2019, 4, 290

Javion Cohen, 2020, 4, 332 (i)

Damieon George, 2020, 3, 387 (i)

Seth McLaughlin, 2020, 3, 470 (e)

Crimson Tide Defense

Defensive line 9 (12)

LaBryan Ray, 2017, 5, 28

Ishmael Sopsher, 2019, 4, 47

Timothy Smith, 4, 55, 2020 (i)

Justin Eboigne, 2019, 4, 62

Stephon Wynn Jr., 2018, 4, 74

Byron Young, 2019, 4, 77

Phidarian Mathis, 2017, 4, 101

Braylen Ingraham, 2019, 4, 164

Christian Barmore, 2018, 4, 176

Jah-Marien Latham, 4, 197, 2020 (i)

DJ Dale, 2019, 4, 254

Jamil Burroughs, 2020, 4, 336 (i)

Linebackers 16 (17)

Ben Davis, 2016, 5, 10

Dylan Moses, 2017, 5, 13

Chris Braswell, 2020, 5, 17 (e)

Drew Sanders, 2020, 5, 21 (e)

Demouy Kennedy, 2020, 4, 34 (e)

Quandarrius Robinson, 4, 64, 2020 (i)

Shane Lee, 2019, 4, 78

Will Anderson, 2020, 4, 78 (e)

Jarez Parks, 2017, 4, 91

Christopher Allen, 2017, 4, 104

Christian Harris, 2019, 4, 110

Kevin Harris, 2019, 4, 123

Ale Kaho, 2018, 4, 133

King Mwikuta, 2019, 4, 158

Jackson Bratton, 2020, 4, 172 (e)

Joshua McMillon, 2015, 4, 241 -c

Jaylen Moody, 2018, 3, NA

Secondary 11 (14)

Patrick Surtain Jr., 2018, 5, 6

Jordan Battle, 2019, 4, 43

Brian Branch, 4, 60, 2020 (i)

DeMarcco Hellams 2019, 4, 84

Brandon Turnage 2019, 4, 103

Jalyn Armour-Davis, 2018, 4, 107

Josh Jobe, 2018, 4, 109

Daniel Wright, 2017, 4, 122

Marcus Banks, 2019, 4, 127

Kristian Story (Ath), 2020, 4, 83 (i)

Malachi Moore, 2020, 4, 209 (i)

Jahquez Robinson, 2020, 4, 303 (e)

Ronald Williams, 2020, 4, 13 (Juco) (e)

Eddie Smith, 2018, 3, 435

Crimson Tide special teams 4 (4)

Thomas Fletcher, 2017, 2, NA

Skyler DeLong, 2018 3, NA

Joseph Bulovas, 2017, 3, NA

Will Reichard, 2019, 3, NA

Total: 77 (88)

Offense: 37 (41)

Defense: 36 (43)

Special teams: 4 (4)

Consensus 5-star recruits: 11 (12.5 percent of roster)

Consensus 4-star recruits: 62 (70.5 percent of roster)

83.0 percent of roster is made up of former consensus 4- or 5-star prospects

Figures include incoming players.

The eligibility tracker will be updated as necessary.