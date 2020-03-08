2020 Alabama Spring Football Eligibility Tracker
Christopher Walsh
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's taken a while, but the University of Alabama roster appears to be set heading into spring practices, after which more coming and going by players is expected.
With 13 early enrollees already on campus, and another 12 plus tight end transfer Carl Tucker from North Carolina expected over the summer, more movement isn't just expected, but a certainty.
By our count, Alabama has 79 players on the roster heading into the spring.
That doesn’t include Nigel Knott, the defensive back who has posted on social media that he’s been medically cleared to return to football, or players who have transferred or announced their intention to transfer.
Alabama doesn't release scholarship information, so there's no way to confirm everyone's status.
Nevertheless, here’s a look at each position group, with each player’s signing class, number of stars — 1-5, 5 being the best — and overall ranking by 247Sports composite.
* indicates recruited at another position.
c-granted extra year of eligibility
Offense (38)
QUARTERBACKS (4)
Taulia Tagovailoa, 2019, 4, 180
Paul Tyson, 2019, 4, 321
Mac Jones, 2017, 3, 399
Early Arrival
Bryce Young, 2020, 5, 2
RUNNING BACKS (7)
Najee Harris, 2017, 5, 2
Trey Sanders, 2019, 5, 6
Brian Robinson Jr., 2017, 4 145
Chadarius Townsend, 2017, 4, 175*
Kellen Robinson, 2019, 4, 244
Early enrollees
Jase McClellan, 2020, 4, 46
Roydell Williams, 2020, 4, 76
Incoming (signed)
Kyle Edwards, 2020, 3, 422
WIDE RECEIVERS (8)
Jaylen Waddle, 2018, 4, 39
Devonta Smith, 2017, 4, 62
Tyrell Shavers, 2017, 4, 88
Xavier Williams, 2018, 4, 143
John Metchie, 2019, 4, 275
Slade Bolden, 2018, 3, 495*
Early enrollees:
Thaiu Jones-Bell, 2020, 4, 143
Traeshon Holden, 2020, 4, 233
Incoming (signed)
Javon Baker, 2020, 4, 199
TIGHT ENDS (6)
Cameron Latu 2018, 4, 131*
Major Tennison, 2017, 4, 284
Jahleel Billingsley, 2019, 4, 308
Miller Forristall, 2016, 3, 382
Michael Parker, 2018, 3, 690
Giles Amos, walk-on
Incoming (signed)
Caden Clark, 2020, 3, 491
Incoming (transfer)
Carl Tucker, 2015, 3, 571
Offensive line (13)
Alex Leatherwood, 2017, 5, 4
Evan Neal, 2019, 5, 7
Landon Dickeron, 2016, 4, 31
Pierce Quick, 2019, 4, 40
Amari Kight, 2019, 4, 76
Emil Ekiyor, 2018, 4, 113
Tommy Brown, 2018, 4, 132
Deonte Brown, 2016, 4, 177
Darrian Dalcourt 2019, 4, 177
Chris Owens, 2016, 4, 187
Kendall Randolph, 2017, 4, 180
Tanner Bowles, 2019, 4, 290
Early enrollee
Seth McLaughlin, 2020, 3, 474
Incoming
Javion Cohen, 2020, 4, 331
Damieon George, 2020, 3, 286
Defense (37)
Defensive line (11)
LaBryan Ray, 2017, 5, 28
Ishmael Sopsher, 2019, 4, 47
Justin Eboigne, 2019, 4, 62
Stephon Wynn Jr., 2018, 4, 74
Byron Young, 2019, 4, 77
Phidarian Mathis, 2017, 4, 101
Braylen Ingraham, 2019, 4, 164
Christian Barmore, 2018, 4, 176
DJ Dale, 2019, 4, 254
Early enrollee
Chris Braswell, 2020, 5, 19
Will Anderson, 2020, 5, 17
Incoming (signed)
Timothy Smith, 2020, 4, 55
Jah-Marien Latham, 2020, 4, 197
Jamil Burroughs, 2020, 4, 345
LINEBACKERS (15)
Ben Davis, 2016, 5, 10
Dylan Moses, 2017, 5, 13
Shane Lee, 2019, 4, 78
Jarez Parks, 2017, 4, 91
Markail Benton, 2017, 4, 100
Christopher Allen, 2017, 4, 104
Christian Harris, 2019, 4, 110
Kevin Harris, 2019, 4, 123
Ale Kaho, 2018, 4, 133
King Mwikuta, 2019, 4, 158
Joshua McMillon, 2015, 4, 241-c
Jaylen Moody, 2018, 3, NA
Early enrollees
Drew Sanders, 2020, 5, 22
Demouy Kennedy, 2020, 4, 38
Jackson Bratton, 2020, 4, 155
Incoming
Quandarrius Robinson, 2020, 4, 64
SECONDARY (11)
Patrick Surtain Jr., 2018, 5, 6
Jordan Battle, 2019, 4, 43
DeMarcco Hellams 2019, 4, 84
Brandon Turnage 2019, 4, 103
Jalyn Armour-Davis, 2018, 4, 107
Josh Jobe, 2018, 4, 109
Daniel Wright, 2017, 4, 122
Marcus Banks, 2019, 4, 127
Eddie Smith, 2018, 3, 435
Early enrollees
Jahquez Robinson, 2020, 4, 295
Ronald Williams, 2020, 4, 12 (JC)
Incoming (signed)
Brian Branch, 2020, 4, 60
Malachi Moore, 2020, 4, 209
ATHLETE (initial position to be decided)
Incoming
Kristian Story, 2020, 4, 183
Special Teams (4)
Thomas Fletcher, 2017, 2, NA
Skyler DeLong, 2018 3, NA
Joseph Bulovas, 2017, 3, NA
Will Reichard, 2019, 3, NA
Total: 79
Consensus 5-star recruits: 12 (15.2 percent of roster)
Consensus 4-star recruits: 55 (69.6 percent of roster)
84.8 percent of roster is made up of former consensus 4- or 5-star prospects
The eligibility tracker will be updated as necessary.