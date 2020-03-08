2020 Alabama Spring Football Eligibility Tracker

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's taken a while, but the University of Alabama roster appears to be set heading into spring practices, after which more coming and going by players is expected.

With 13 early enrollees already on campus, and another 12 plus tight end transfer Carl Tucker from North Carolina expected over the summer, more movement isn't just expected, but a certainty.

By our count, Alabama has 79 players on the roster heading into the spring.

That doesn’t include Nigel Knott, the defensive back who has posted on social media that he’s been medically cleared to return to football, or players who have transferred or announced their intention to transfer.

Alabama doesn't release scholarship information, so there's no way to confirm everyone's status.

Nevertheless, here’s a look at each position group, with each player’s signing class, number of stars — 1-5, 5 being the best — and overall ranking by 247Sports composite.

* indicates recruited at another position.

c-granted extra year of eligibility

Offense (38)

QUARTERBACKS (4)

Taulia Tagovailoa, 2019, 4, 180

Paul Tyson, 2019, 4, 321

Mac Jones, 2017, 3, 399

Early Arrival

Bryce Young, 2020, 5, 2

RUNNING BACKS (7)

Najee Harris, 2017, 5, 2

Trey Sanders, 2019, 5, 6

Brian Robinson Jr., 2017, 4 145

Chadarius Townsend, 2017, 4, 175*

Kellen Robinson, 2019, 4, 244

Early enrollees

Jase McClellan, 2020, 4, 46

Roydell Williams, 2020, 4, 76

Incoming (signed)

Kyle Edwards, 2020, 3, 422

WIDE RECEIVERS (8)

Jaylen Waddle, 2018, 4, 39

Devonta Smith, 2017, 4, 62

Tyrell Shavers, 2017, 4, 88

Xavier Williams, 2018, 4, 143

John Metchie, 2019, 4, 275

Slade Bolden, 2018, 3, 495*

Early enrollees:

Thaiu Jones-Bell, 2020, 4, 143

Traeshon Holden, 2020, 4, 233

Incoming (signed)

Javon Baker, 2020, 4, 199

TIGHT ENDS (6)

Cameron Latu 2018, 4, 131*

Major Tennison, 2017, 4, 284

Jahleel Billingsley, 2019, 4, 308

Miller Forristall, 2016, 3, 382

Michael Parker, 2018, 3, 690

Giles Amos, walk-on

Incoming (signed)

Caden Clark, 2020, 3, 491

Incoming (transfer)

Carl Tucker, 2015, 3, 571

Offensive line (13)

Alex Leatherwood, 2017, 5, 4

Evan Neal, 2019, 5, 7

Landon Dickeron, 2016, 4, 31

Pierce Quick, 2019, 4, 40

Amari Kight, 2019, 4, 76

Emil Ekiyor, 2018, 4, 113

Tommy Brown, 2018, 4, 132

Deonte Brown, 2016, 4, 177

Darrian Dalcourt 2019, 4, 177

Chris Owens, 2016, 4, 187

Kendall Randolph, 2017, 4, 180

Tanner Bowles, 2019, 4, 290

Early enrollee

Seth McLaughlin, 2020, 3, 474

Incoming

Javion Cohen, 2020, 4, 331

Damieon George, 2020, 3, 286

Defense (37)

Defensive line (11)

LaBryan Ray, 2017, 5, 28

Ishmael Sopsher, 2019, 4, 47

Justin Eboigne, 2019, 4, 62

Stephon Wynn Jr., 2018, 4, 74

Byron Young, 2019, 4, 77

Phidarian Mathis, 2017, 4, 101

Braylen Ingraham, 2019, 4, 164

Christian Barmore, 2018, 4, 176

DJ Dale, 2019, 4, 254

Early enrollee

Chris Braswell, 2020, 5, 19

Will Anderson, 2020, 5, 17

Incoming (signed)

Timothy Smith, 2020, 4, 55

Jah-Marien Latham, 2020, 4, 197

Jamil Burroughs, 2020, 4, 345

LINEBACKERS (15)

Ben Davis, 2016, 5, 10

Dylan Moses, 2017, 5, 13

Shane Lee, 2019, 4, 78

Jarez Parks, 2017, 4, 91

Markail Benton, 2017, 4, 100

Christopher Allen, 2017, 4, 104

Christian Harris, 2019, 4, 110

Kevin Harris, 2019, 4, 123

Ale Kaho, 2018, 4, 133

King Mwikuta, 2019, 4, 158

Joshua McMillon, 2015, 4, 241-c

Jaylen Moody, 2018, 3, NA

Early enrollees

Drew Sanders, 2020, 5, 22

Demouy Kennedy, 2020, 4, 38

Jackson Bratton, 2020, 4, 155

Incoming

Quandarrius Robinson, 2020, 4, 64

SECONDARY (11)

Patrick Surtain Jr., 2018, 5, 6

Jordan Battle, 2019, 4, 43

DeMarcco Hellams 2019, 4, 84

Brandon Turnage 2019, 4, 103

Jalyn Armour-Davis, 2018, 4, 107

Josh Jobe, 2018, 4, 109

Daniel Wright, 2017, 4, 122

Marcus Banks, 2019, 4, 127

Eddie Smith, 2018, 3, 435

Early enrollees

Jahquez Robinson, 2020, 4, 295

Ronald Williams, 2020, 4, 12 (JC)

Incoming (signed)

Brian Branch, 2020, 4, 60

Malachi Moore, 2020, 4, 209

ATHLETE (initial position to be decided)

Incoming

Kristian Story, 2020, 4, 183

Special Teams (4)

Thomas Fletcher, 2017, 2, NA

Skyler DeLong, 2018 3, NA

Joseph Bulovas, 2017, 3, NA

Will Reichard, 2019, 3, NA

Total: 79

Consensus 5-star recruits: 12 (15.2 percent of roster)

Consensus 4-star recruits: 55 (69.6 percent of roster)

84.8 percent of roster is made up of former consensus 4- or 5-star prospects

The eligibility tracker will be updated as necessary.