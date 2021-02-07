Complete Breakdown of the 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Roster

A look at the 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide roster by name, jersey number, position, year in school, hometown, state, height and weight

It's a good time to an Alabama Crimson Tide football fan.

The program is coming off another national championship. Nick Saban supposedly just put together the best recruiting class anyone has ever seen. Alabama is about to have another monster draft and already has the most former players in the National Football League.

What does that mean toward the 2021 season? Not a thing, and Saban would be the first person to say so.

As soon as National Signing Day came and went on Feb. 3, Alabama updated its initial roster for 2021, based on which players were enrolled for the spring.

Here's a breakdown of the roster, which is done eight different ways, by name, jersey number, position, year in school, hometown, state, height and weight

BamaCentral will regularly update the 2021 Crimson Tide roster as it changes. Meanwhile, there's also:

Early Enrollees (14)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School

James Brockermeyer OL 6-3 270 Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal Tommy Brockermeyer OL 6-5 292 Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal Jacorey Brooks WR 6-2 190 Miami, Fla./IMG Academy Terrence ‘TJ’ Ferguson Jr. OL 6-4 290 Fort Valley, Ga./Peach County Monkell Goodwine DL 6-4 278 Upper Marlboro, Md./Rock Creek Christian Academy Agiye Hall WR 6-3 195 Valrico, Fla./Bloomingdale Ian Jackson LB 6-1 225 Prattville, Ala./Prattville Keanu Koht LB 6-4 215 Vero Beach, Fla./Vero Beach JC Latham OL 6-6 325 Oak Creek, Wis./IMG Academy Deontae Lawson LB 6-2 217 Mobile, Ala./Mobile Christian Christian Leary WR 5-10 185 Orlando, Fla./Edgewater Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry DB 6-1 180 Pinson, Ala./Pinson Valley Jalen Milroe QB 6-2 201 Katy, Texas/Tompkins Robbie Ouzts TE 6-4 260 Rock Hill, S.C./Rock Hill

Summer Enrollees (13)

Terrion Arnold DB 6-0 180 Tallahassee, Fla./John Paul II Catholic Anquin Barnes DL 6-5 299 Montgomery, Ala./Robert E. Lee Kendrick Blackshire LB 6-2 245 Duncanville, Texas/Duncanville Kadarius Calloway DB 6-0 200 Philadelphia, Miss./Philadelphia JoJo Earle WR 5-10 175 Aledo,Texas/Aledo Khyree Jackson DB 6-3 197 Clinton, Md./Wise/East Mississippi C.C. Tim Keenan III DL 6-2 335 Birmingham, Ala./Ramsay Damon Payne DL 6-4 297 Belleville, Mich./Belleville Jaeden Roberts OL 6-5 340 Houston, Texas/North Shore Devonta Smith DB 6-0 185 Cincinnati, Ohio/La Salle Dallas Turner LB 6-4 245 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas Kaine Williams DB 6-2 195 Marrero, La./John Ehret Camar Wheaton RB 5-11 190 Garland, Texas/Lakeview Centennial

2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Coaches

Nick Saban, head coach

Robert Gillespie, running backs

Pete Golding, defensive coordinator/interior linebackers

Jay Graham, special teams coordinator/tight ends

Charles Kelly, associate defensive coordinator/safeties

Doug Marrone, offensive line

Bill O'Brien, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Freddie Roach, defensive line

(Karl Scott, cornerbacks)

Sal Sunseri, outside linebackers

Holmon Wiggins, wide receivers

Also

Ellis Ponder, football chief operating officer

David Ballou, director of sports performance

Dr. Matt Rhea, director of sports science