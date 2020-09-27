2021 F Jusaun Holt Becomes Alabama Basketball's First Commit in 2021 Recruiting Class

In University of Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats' first full year of recruiting, he was able to lure one of the best classes in the nation in 2020 with the likes of Josh Primo, Alex Tchikou, and JUCO transfer Keon Ellis, among other talented new faces.

Now, the coach has laid the groundwork of his 2021 class with the addition of forward Jusaun Holt, who committed to the Crimson Tide on Sunday morning via social media.

Holt, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing, chose Alabama over the likes of Xavier, Georgia, Wake Forest, Miami, and Washington, who were his final six schools. He also had offers from Clemson, Dayton, Tulane, and Georgia Tech.

The Crimson Tide offered the Roswell, Ga. native back in July and assistant Antoine Pettway was his primary recruiter throughout the process.

One of his primary strengths on the court comes on the defensive end, with the ability to defend multiple positions, which is what Oats likes from a forward in his system. On offense, Holt has shown flashes of becoming consistent knock-down shooter that plays extremely fast, another reason he fits with the Crimson Tide's current coaching staff.