2021 Four-Star LB Ian Jackson Bringing Toughness, Competitive Fire to Alabama

On Thursday, the University of Alabama football program picked up its sixth commitment of the 2021 class with four-star linebacker Ian Jackson announcing his pledge to the Crimson Tide.

Bama Central caught up with Jackson's current coach, Caleb Ross, to discuss what the Prattville High School product is bringing to Tuscaloosa.

"Man, you want to talk about a good kid," Ross said. "Everyone says that about their kids, but Ian Jackson is great young man. He comes from a good family. He is a leader and one of the captains of our football team. He is just good with people and it comes from his family. He has a great foundation."

Ross took over the Lions' head coaching job in 2018 so he has spent a full two years mentoring and leading Jackson. Originally, when Ross arrived, the six-foot-two, 210 pound prospect was playing as a defensive back. Heading into his junior season, Jackson was moved to the outside linebacker position where he has filled out quite nicely.

"I think that is what makes him such a valued recruit," Ross said. "He can do multiple things. We decided to move him and he was a natural. The beauty about him is he had all the ball skills from playing safety and in the defensive backfield most of life and he is also big and long enough to play off the edge and take on blocks. He has some really natural skills rushing off of the edge. He could even play inside linebacker, too. He can just play all over the place."

The position change took Jackson's game to the next level when he recorded 91 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pick six in 2019. That stellar showing saw SEC schools like the Crimson Tide, LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, and Mississippi State all offer him at some point this spring.

Life as a high profile recruit is not easy, with schools, coaching staffs, and reporters constantly contacting you, but Jackson has taken everything in stride and handled it exceptionally well from Ross' vantage point.

"He has handled this process about as good as any kid I have ever been around," Ross said. "He is probably the highest rated recruit I have had as a head coach. Any coach that has wanted to talk to him, he has made time for them. That is just the type of human being he is. If someone is putting time into him, Ian wants to return the favor. That is why I love him and he represents Prattville High School so well."

According to Ross, Jackson's best attribute might not even be what he can on a football field, but it's his mindset that he carries with him to practice everyday.

"This is a goal he has set for himself a long time ago," Ross said. "He wants to be a great player. He is the kind of guy that will do everything you ask and more. Some of the schools I have talked to, and even Alabama, I told them, he is coachable. When you coach him, he is not going to pout up. He is not going to get upset or mad. He will take it as a challenge and I think that is why he has gotten better. He wants to be the best he can be so he accepts it."

While Jackson helped lead the Lions to a 9-3 record and an appearance in the second round of the 7A AHSAA state playoffs last year, Ross believes a magical season could be in store for his team in 2020, spearheaded by Jackson's ability to get the best out of his teammates.

"I think going ahead and getting the commitment out of the way will help him," Ross said. "I want to challenge him on legacy. What is your legacy going to be? We all have one we are going to leave somewhere. Obviously, Ian Jackson is a great player. We have been good these last two years, but why not during your senior year, let's go be great and win it all. He is a natural leader that has the impact to make everyone around him better.

"He is just that kind of guy who could be the face of a program."