2021 SF Alex Crawford's Recruitment on the Rise After Offers From Alabama, TCU

He might not be on the radar of the major recruiting services like Rivals or 247Sports, but for Alex Crawford, his own recruitment is just getting started.

Last week, the six-foot-seven small forward earned his first Division 1 college offers from the University of Alabama and TCU.

"It is huge because those are like two really big schools," Crawford told Bama Central. "And to have those as your first two offers, not even Division II or Division III, you know, just to go straight to good D1 schools. It was super crazy to go from having none to those two."

As a junior at Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Calif., Crawford played in 30 games averaging 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, two steals per game. He also shot a highly efficient 54 percent from the field.

It was Crimson Tide assistant Bryan Hodgson who extended a scholarship to the West Coast product via direct messaging on Instagram.

"I have done some research on the program, but I am planning on doing more," Crawford said. "Their program seems pretty strong. Not even just basketball, just like everything. Obviously, they have a good football team, too. The whole school is really involved in sports. They have also had a lot of guys come out of Alabama basketball into the NBA as well. So, it is just a great program in general."

On the AAU circuit, he will suit up for the Coastal Slayers, which is a team sponsored by Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who has helped get Crawford's recruitment off the ground.

"I have been underrated a lot all my years playing," Crawford said. "I feel like with all my club team, all the connections they have, they have been able to put my name out there and get some exposure. Keenan has been able to help me out a lot and I really appreciate him."

While he is listed as a forward, Crawford says he can also play at the two guard spot, noting that he tries to emulate some of today's best in the NBA.

"Personally, I try to base my game off of Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and Paul George," Crawford said. "Those three are probably the main guys that I could see myself become."

West Coast schools like Oregon, USC, and Stanford have also reached out to Crawford. When in-person trips become possible again, he says Tuscaloosa is among his top destinations to visit.

"I want to visit as many schools as I can so I can get a feel for what is out there," Crawford said. "Definitely want to see Alabama. They will be at the top of my list. I want to check out the campus, the gym, the facilities, just to feel it out."

Communication between Crawford and the Crimson Tide staff is expected to remain frequent as the California native will be in touch with coach Nate Oats soon.