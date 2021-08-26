August 26, 2021
2022 Alabama WR Commit Kobe Prentice Shines in Season Opener

The 2022, 4-star wide receiver had a monumental performance for Calera High School.
Kobe Prentice scored three touchdowns against the Demopolis Tigers on five receptions for 123 yards, helping Calera win 26-22 last week.

"Just trying to leave it all on the field, do my best, and let God handle the rest," Prentice said of his mindset heading into his senior year. 

Prentice showcased his 4.35 speed and outran the corner and safety for a 66-yard reception on his first score.

Later, with his quarterback in trouble, Prentice took off down field, made a play on a jump ball, and strolled into the end zone for his second TD.

Prentice finished off his day by catching an out route, beating the defenders inside, and pin-balling his way into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown. The three trips to the end zone displayed Prentice's versatility and play-making ability as a receiver.

On the defensive side of the ball, Prentice added an interception to push the Eagles to a season-opening victory.

“He’s not what you would expect a big-time recruit to be like,” Calera head coach Jason Hamlin, said. “He is the first one here and last one to leave; he stays after and gets extra work.”

That's all part of Prentice's mindset to be a leader.

"I try to set the tone at practice and people follow my lead, and that leads into game day," Prentice said. 

Prentice is listed at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, and for that reason, he was overlooked in recruiting until this past summer.

“He’s not a big body, but he has elite speed,” Hamlin said. “He puts defenses in various matchups that are favorable for us.”

What sets Prentice apart, according to his head coach, is his selflessness and team-first mindset. After his big first half against Demopolis, Prentice knew he needed to be a decoy for his teammates to make plays.

“He encouraged the other receivers and the running backs,” Hamlin said. “It wasn’t all about him, it was about us and how the team can succeed.”

Leadership is an important quality, especially of a high-profile player like Prentice. He is a valuable addition to the Alabama recruiting class of 2022, and his mindset will fit in to the Crimson Tide culture.

"I know if I get complacent now, when I get to 'Bama I won't have a chance," Prentice said. "I wake up everyday with that same mindset." 

Prentice will be back on the field Friday as Calera goes on the road to face Jackson-Olin. 

