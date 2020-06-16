2022 Four-Star OT Jacob Sexton Fired Up After Alabama Offer

The University of Alabama added to its 2021 offensive line with the verbal commitment of five-star tackle JC Latham last week.

The Crimson Tide coaching staff is continuing to look to the future, as it extended a scholarship offer to 2022 four-star tackle Jacob Sexton.

“I was so excited to now have the opportunity to play football there,” Sexton said. “Everyone that I talked to seemed super nice and I am looking forward to continuing to build that relationship.”

Crimson Tide assistant Karl Scott is the one who informed Sexton of the good news on Monday afternoon.

“They have been doing so good these last few years so I was just fired up after he offered me,” Sexton said. “He told me he liked how aggressive I play and how I finish plays and do not stop until the whistle blows.”

Alabama was not the only school to contact Sexton yesterday, as Virginia Tech became the 14th offer for the rising junior.

He also holds offers from Tennessee, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A & M, Kansas, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, and Arizona State.

Sexton, a native of Edmond, Ok., stands at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, and also wrestles and participates in shot put at Deer Creek High School.

Recently, the Sooner State product has worked out with 2021 prospects and Alabama targets, James and Tommy Brockermyer, along with Paul Alexander, who served as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach from 1994 to 2017.

“It has been really good,” Sexton said. “I have learned a bunch from them. It is just nice to meet new guys because with COVID-19 we have not been able to really. It is nice to see other elite people who want to put in the work just like me.”

Although Sexton has never been to Tuscaloosa, he has taken notice of the program from a far and admires the competitive edge the Crimson Tide plays with.

“I love how aggressive they play,” Sexton said. “They play with a fire and have a passion for the game and I think that is something that every football team needs.”

In terms of in-person visits, Sexton says he and his family will figure out this fall the campuses where they will take trips to if the dead period is lifted by the NCAA.

“We will put together a list soon when we can and get a plan together,” Sexton said. “I would love to get to Alabama and see the place. I would want to meet Coach [Nick] Saban and the rest of the staff.”