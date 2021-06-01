Sports Illustrated home
2022 G Nick Smith Jr. Takes Official Visit to Alabama

Smith is one of the first Crimson Tide hoops prospects to visit Tuscaloosa in an official capacity following the end of the recruiting dead period
While Alabama football is beginning to host elite prospects on campus again, the Crimson Tide's basketball program and coach Nate Oats are doing the same. 

On Tuesday, which is the first day that recruits across all sports can officially visit campuses in-person again since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 guard Nick Smith Jr. was in Tuscaloosa on an official visit. 

Stockrisers.com first reported the visit.

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound shooting guard is a Sherwood, Ark. product and announced a top 10-list back in January that included Auburn, Baylor, Arkansas, Georgetown, Kansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Texas Tech and Oral Roberts. 

Since then, Smith has re-opened his recruitment to all schools and has already scheduled visits to Georgetown, Kansas and Auburn for later this month. 

During the most recent AAU season, Smith suited up for Brad Beal Elite, which is headed up by Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, and averaged nearly 20 points per game, five assists and four rebounds.

Alabama is also set to host 2022 point guard Jaden Bradley June 11-13.

