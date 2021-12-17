Nation's No. 1 2022 TE Jaleel Skinner Flips From Alabama to Miami

In one of the bigger moves during the Early Signing Period, Miami coach Mario Cristobal pulled a fast one on Nick Saban and Alabama.

2022 tight end Jaleel Skinner made his college decision official on Friday afternoon by signing his national letter of intent to Miami, flipping from Alabama. He had been committed to the Crimson Tide since October 8.

Skinner visited Coral Gables last weekend for one final official visit in which the new Hurricanes staff won the 6-foot-5, 215-pound playmaker over.

Other than Alabama and Miami, Florida State, Clemson, Florida and Texas were the other schools heavily involved at one point throughout Skinner's high-profile recruitment. The IMG Academy product and South Carolina native is the No. 1 tight end and 36th-ranked player overall in the country according to Sports Illustrated All-American.

Alabama signed two other tight ends on Wednesday in Amari Niblack and Elijah Brown. The Crimson Tide's 2022 class was rated No. 1 in the nation before Skinner's de-commitment.

"First and foremost, I want to say thank you to the coaches at the University of Alabama for accepting me when I committed earlier this fall," Skinner said on social media. "I really appreciate you guys for everything you did for me and my family, but as time went on, I was able to fall back in love with the University of Miami and with the new addition of Coach Cristobal that really helped my decision to flip my commitment from Alabama to Miami..."

Sports Illustrated All-American Scouting Report

"Built like a jumbo wide receiver moreso than a classic tight end, and he'll let you know about it as well. Skinner has enough speed, and certainly the stride given his elite length, to run by linebackers and even secondary players at times. A pass catcher with a basketball background, the South Carolina native is quite comfortable attacking the football at its highest point, even through traffic. Skinner is a willing blocker with skills in space, with the ability to punch and extend enough to create angles. As he adds mass and strength, each of which he has room for, he can project as more of a balanced player."