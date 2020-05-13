2022 WR AJ Johnson Shocked By Offer From Alabama: "Words Can Not Explain How Happy I Am"

With only seven offers to his name, 2022 four-star wide receiver AJ Johnson's recruitment is just getting started.

The 6-foot-3, 195 pound prospect added the University of Alabama to his offer sheet on Monday by way of a phone call from Crimson Tide assistant Pete Golding.

"It was really big," Johnson said. "I certainly was not expecting an offer from Alabama. It put me over the edge. I was so excited. Words could not explain how happy I am about it. I never thought I would be in this position."

Johnson, a rising junior at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, La., had to sit out all of the 2019 season due to transfer rules, so coaching staffs are relying on word from coaches and film, of course.

"That was extremely tough to sit out," Johnson said. "It killed me not to be on the field. I think what has helped me through this is my determination. I really care about my school work off the field and I am a very hard worker in the classroom, too. School is my number one priority."

Golding expressed to Johnson what the staff likes about his game.

"He likes that I can body defenders and go up and get those jump balls," Johnson said. "I feel like I can go up and get any ball. 100 percent."

While he does not have an offer yet from the home state program, LSU, Johnson says the Tigers coaching staff has been in the most contact with him recently. His six other offers include Mississippi State, Miami, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee, and Kansas.

What has Alabama standing out to this Bayou State product is his favorite player of all time — Julio Jones.

"My number one athlete is Julio Jones hands down," Johnson said. "Just watching him and knowing where he came from is really amazing. He is my number one idol. I want to be like him."

Jones is not the only former Crimson Tide pass catcher that Johnson tries to emulate.

"Everything I try to model after is because of Julio," Johnson said. "But I really like Jerry Jeudy and his shiftiness. I have to add some of that to my game. He was one of the best route runners I have watched growing up."

Due to COVID-19, Johnson's visits to Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and LSU have been postponed. He says a trip to Tuscaloosa is definitely still on when everything opens back up. It will be his first time on campus at the Capstone.

"I would like to see all of the facilities," Johnson said. "I want to see what they are like. I actually want to meet Nick Saban, too. I have heard that he is a tremendous guy. I am looking forward to getting to know the school more."

Having to sit a whole season on the sideline, what will college recruiters and fans see from Johnson when he returns to the gridiron in 2020?

"You are going to see it all," Johnson said. "That is all I can say right now. I can not wait."