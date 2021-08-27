Alabama 2022 Commits Under Friday Night Lights

The 14 players committed to play for the Crimson Tide next fall all take the field this week as their senior seasons get going.

The Alabama class of 2022 commits take the field once again after some impressive performances last week. The Crimson Tide class is currently ranked no. 4 in the country, behind Penn State, Notre Dame, and Ohio State.

Well-known dual-threat QB Ty Simpson had Alabama fans drooling after his stat line from Westview’s (TN) season opener. Accounting for six scores, Simpson threw for 325 yards and rushed for 107 yards. By halftime, he had thrown four touchdowns and rushed for one. Simpson’s nearly perfect performance led Westview to a commanding 48-13 victory. Another stellar performance can be expected from Simpson on Friday, as Westview goes on the road to take on Peabody (TN).

Elite defensive end Jeremiah Alexander of Thompson High School displayed why he is currently ranked as the top DE in the class of 2022, and Alabama’s highest profile recruit. Alexander posted 7 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, and 1.5 sacks, as the Warriors rolled 55-0 over Oxford High School. Alexander will lead Thompson on Friday as they take on Sparkman for their first home game of the year.

Geneva County High School star running back Emmanuel Henderson will open his season against Wicksburg at home Friday night. Henderson is the no. 3 RB in the class of 2022. With Geneva County being a 2A school, look for Henderson to post some huge numbers throughout his senior season.

Standing at 6’6” 370 pounds, defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis was a meaningful addition to the Alabama class of 2022 when he committed in April. Oatis will lead his Columbia Wildcats (MS) on Friday as they travel to take on Mendenhall (MS).

Tight end commit Elijah Brown of Wayne High School in Dayton, OH is a proven blocker and big target down the middle of the field. His performance against Dunbar (OH) helped propel his team to a sizeable 41-7 lead. Brown is also the punter Wayne, and he pinned a ball at the 1-yard line last week. Brown will be looking for his first touchdown of the year against at Reynoldsburg on Friday.

Anniston High School standout Antonio Kite helped lead the Bulldogs to a big 30-7 victory over Wellborn with his defensive effort. Kite will have another opportunity to prove why he is ranked the no. 8 player in the state of Alabama against Ohatchee on Friday.

In-state linebacker Robert Woodyard of Williamson High School seemed to be wherever the football was in their 53-0 win over LeFlore. Woodyard was aggressive and made quick reads at inside linebacker, as he and his fellow defenders completed the shutout. His third quarter interception exhibited his ability to jump short routes, and it closed the door on LeFlore. Woodyard will play Friday at Faith Academy in Mobile, AL.

Kobe Prentice made his value known last week with a three-touchdown performance for Calera in the season opener, and he will have the opportunity to do it again this week against Jackson-Olin on the road.

Tyler Booker, an offensive tackle from IMG Academy (FL), set the tone for his team as they took on American Heritage last week. On a touchdown run, Booker blocked his man all the way off the field and to the opponent’s sideline. Unfortunately, he was called for a hold on the play, but his pure power determination was evident. Booker will be on the field again this weekend as IMG Academy plays Bishop Sycamore (OH) on Sunday.

Most recent Alabama commit, safety Jake Pope, will look to lead his Buford Wolves (GA) to another victory as they take on Clarke Central on the road Friday. Pope emphasized leadership on his Twitter after last week’s game, so look for his performance to drive the team’s success.

Commits Shawn Murphy (LB), Amari Niblack (ATH), and Walter Bob (DL) will all make their senior debuts on Friday.

Offensive tackle Dayne Shore will try to lead Denmark (GA) to their first victory of the year after dropping game one last week.

These recruits are playing hard and showing their teammates what it takes to be successful. Their talent is undeniable, but their leadership qualities are what make them special. The 2022 Alabama recruiting class seems already locked-in to what needs to happen for success in college football.