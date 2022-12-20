Skip to main content

Prize Lineman Kadyn Proctor Flips to Alabama From Iowa

Massive tackle is the top-overall prospect from Iowa and the No. 2 offensive lineman in the recruiting Class of 2023.
It was the worst kept secret over the last few days, but offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor has officially flipped from the Iowa Hawkeyes and will instead take his talents to Tuscaloosa.

Proctor, a 6-foot-7, 330-pound tackle from Des Moines was committed to play for the Hawkeyes for months, a school that is known for producing productive linemen. 

But the rumors started to grow as the early signing period grew closer. 

The biggest indicator was when a video surfaced of Proctor hanging out with quarterback Ty Simpson and offensive lineman Tyler Booker in Tuscaloosa over the weekend while on an unofficial visit.

It also can't be a pure coincidence that Raymond Pulido, another offensive lineman who committed to Alabama earlier in the year, de-committed and flipped to Arizona. 

Regardless, less than 24 hours before the early signing period begins, Proctor made the announcement that was long suspected, but still very much a big deal. 

Of all the positions that have suffered the most from players entering the transfer portal, offensive line has been by far the frontrunner. Five have already left Alabama, and this after a season in which the big guys up front took a lot of heat, especially with the Crimson Tide unable to establish the interior run.  

Yes, the defense may not have been up to the "Alabama standard" either, but there are a ton of top-notch prospects coming on that side of the ball in the Class of 2023, plus Nick Saban still has plenty of returning talent, including Jaheim Oatis and Kool-Aid McKinstry. 

Offensive line help is a need. And Alabama will soon have it with Wilkin Formby, Miles McVay, Olaus Alinen and now Kadyn Proctor.

This story will be updated.

