Alabama Basketball Inks Another Highly-Rated Recruiting Class

The Alabama Crimson Tide secured four players who signed their scholarship papers on Wednesday, giving Nate Oats another top-rated recruiting class.

The group includes three consensus four-star talents, and the top in-state prospect for the Class of 2023.

Consequently, Alabama's class is rated No. 10 overall by Rivals, and No. 13 by 247Sports.

It's the first time during the modern era that the Crimson Tide has landed four-straight top-15 signing classes.

"We value shooting, athleticism, versatility and we feel that we have checked all the boxes with this class," Oats said in a statement. "Combined at multiple positions this class will be able to step in right away and replace the players that we are losing and we are excited to welcome them to the University of Alabama.

"They are all high character kids that will mesh well with our current players so we are excited to watch them their senior year and get to campus.”

Heres's a look at each player, including a comment from Oats:

Davin Cosby

G | 6-5 | 180 | RALEIGH, N.C. (Word of God Christian Academy)

A four-star prospect, rated as the No. 16 shooting guard in the country by 247Sports and the No. 84 player in the country by Rivals

Averaged 23.6 points last season at Word of God Christian Academy, scoring 613 points

Led his division in scoring last season

Has scored over 1,000 points throughout his high school career

Named the MVP of the BCCC Christmas Tournament

Chose Alabama over LSU, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Virginia, among many others

"Davin is an elite shooter and really came on the scenes this past summer. He has learned under a great coach in Byron Williams at Word of God Christian Academy and is a proven scorer, leading the state of Virginia in scoring. Davin is a playmaker and can create with the ball in his hands and make plays. With shooting at a premium in our program we are trying to go recruit the best shooters in the country and we feel that he is one of the best shooting guards in the country.”

Mouhamed Dioubate

F | 6-7 | 215 | QUEENS, N.Y. (Putnam Science Academy)

A four-star prospect, rated as the No. 18 power forward in the country by 247 Sports and the No. 74 player in the country by Rivals

Won the National Prep Championship at Putnam Science Academy

Averaged 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists this past summer for the PSA Cardinals on the EYBL circuit

Named to the 2022 EYBL First Team

Most points scored around the rim (309) according to Synergy Sports on the EYBL circuit

Chose Alabama over Maryland, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, among others

"We are really excited to get Mo in our program, he is a multi-talented player who can play a variety of positions. He is a big wing that is extremely versatile and tenacious on the defensive side of the ball and most importantly has won at a high level. Since we have been here our program has done well with big wings that can play multiple positions. He comes from a winning program under coach Thomas Espinosa and we are thrilled to add him to our program.”

R.J. Johnson

G | 6-3 | 190 | HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (Grissom HS)

Rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama by Rivals and 247Sports

Plays for legendary coach Jack Doss at Grissom High School, who coached John Petty Jr.

Averaged 18.0 points and 8.0 assists at Peach Jam for Georgia Stars EYBL

Averaged 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists at Grissom High School

2022 Third Team Alabama All-State selection

Chose Alabama over Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia and LSU, among others

"Here at the University of Alabama we make it a priority to recruit the best players in the state and we are excited to add the best player in the state of Alabama in R.J. Johnson, coming from a great program in coach Jack Doss. He is a big, strong, athletic and tough guard that is developing as a shooter. We feel that his toughness and versatility can really help us. We are a blue-collar program and he has blue-collar characteristics that can help us win a lot of games.

Sam Walters

F | 6-8 | 180 | The Villages, Fla. (Villages Charter School)

A four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 22 power forward in the country by Rivals

Averaged 24.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game under heads coach Colt McDowell

Daily Commercial Player of the Year

Tricounty Player of the Year

All-Academic selection

Chose Alabama over offers from Florida, Georgetown, LSU and Ole Miss, among others

"Sam is an elite shooter and a very skilled forward who will fit great into our system. Sam has a unique skillset of shooting, athleticism and can play on the perimeter and is getting better every time we see him play. One of his best attributes is his work ethic; he is a gym rat and constantly in the gym, working on his game and we are excited to see him continue to grow.”

