Recruiting Class of 2023: Alabama Crimson Tide Early-Signing Period Tracker

The Crimson Tide will be adding numerous athletes in all sports except football during the Nov. 9-16 early signing period.

It's time for everyone to sign on the bottom line. 

Well, not everyone, but pretty close. 

Wednesday is the start of the early-signing period for all NCAA Division I sports minus football, and it runs through Nov. 16. 

The initial day will likely be highlighted by individual announcements, with signing classes announced later on. Once an athlete signs his scholarship papers, his or her recruitment is officially over.

Although athletes will sign in everything from baseball to volleyball, basketball takes center stage as the majority of top classes are formed.  

Alabama has four commitments in men's basketball:

Mouhamed Dioubate, 6-7 forward, Putnam, Ct. (recently committed on Oct. 16).

• Sam Walters, 6-8 forward, The Villages, Fla. (signing ceremony 2 p.m. CT)

• Davin Cosby, 6-5 shooting guard, Raleigh, N.C. (expected to sign Wednesday)

• R.J. Johnson, 6-3, guard, Huntsville, Ala. (the state's top prospect).

Depending on which recruiting service you prefer, the Crimson Tide's class is ranked somewhere around 12 nationally. 

A player to watch is Kaden Cooper, a highly talented small forward out of Atlanta. He's thought to be down to between Alabama and Oklahoma, and a decision could come at any time. 

If the Crimson Tide can land Cooper, it could finish with a top-10 class, after having a consensus top-five signing class last year.  

The regular signing period for basketball is April 12-May 17. 

The early-signing period in football is Dec. 21-23.  

This story will be regularly updated 

