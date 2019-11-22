With the Early-Signing Period Over, Who Does Alabama Basketball Turn to Next in 2020 Class?

Four-star forward Keon-Ambrose Hylton was Alabama’s lone signee of the early signing period. He verbally committed to the Crimson Tide last Sunday, then he sent in his national letter of intent on Tuesday.

“He is a big time gym rat,” Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats said. “Those are the kind of guys we want. He is six-foot-eight and significantly improving his skill level. Very athletic and can play multiple positions. On top of it, he is a great kid, too.”

The early signing period might be over, but Oats and his staff are adamantly at work trying to fill out the rest of the 2020 class and beyond. After the team’s 81-73 win against Furman on Tuesday night, Oats laid out his plan of action.

“We are not done in 2020,” Oats said. “There are still some guys we are going after. Ideally, we want to get an athletic big man to compliment what we have. And ideally, get another combo guard because we anticipate Kira [Lewis Jr.] might be good enough to go to the draft. If we could get a guard who can pass, dribble, and shoot and do all three at a high level that would be ideal because of the way we play we need skill players. We would like to sign a couple guys late depending on the roster."

Transfer guard Beetle Bolden is the Crimson Tide’s only senior, so scholarships are limited, but if sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. decides to go to the NBA it would shake things up. Through four games, he is averaging 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and five assists.

Before Ambrose-Hylton’s pledge, the Crimson Tide missed out on top 2020 targets in five-star guard Nimari Burnett and five-star forward Isaiah Jackson when they decided to commit to Texas Tech and Kentucky, respectively.

Here are a few possibilities of who the Crimson Tide could turn to next in this current recruiting cycle:

Four-star CG Jayden Stone (Sunrise Christian - Bel Aire, KS)

Stone started his high school career in the state of Alabama at Central Park Christian, then played his junior season at Sacred Heart, but has now moved on to Sunrise Christian in Kansas for his senior campaign. A consensus top-100 player who can create his own shot and defend exceptionally. The Australian native is ranked as Kansas’ top player on 247sports and ESPN. Along with the Crimson Tide, Stone owns offers from the likes of Auburn, Baylor, Creighton, Georgetown, and Illinois.

Four-star C Charles Bediako (Andrews Osborne Academy - Willoughby, OH)

Bediako is currently in the 2021 class, but there is a chance he reclassifies to 2020. He is a lanky center who stands at six-foot-11and 215 pounds. In today’s game, he fits the role of a modern big man who can protect the rim and shoot the three. Bediako is listed as the 39th best player according to 247sports and 33rd on ESPN’s list of the top 60 juniors in the nation. Oats will look to Ambrose-Hylton to do some recruiting of his own, as they both are on the same high school team.

Three-star SG/SF Austin Harvell (Clements School - Athens, AL)

Harvell is rated on Rivals as a top five player in the state who has elite rebounding skills and explosive play making abilities. During his junior season, he averaged 17.6 points and nine rebounds a game. He was efficient as well, shooting 44 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc. He has been on unofficial visits in the past year to Alabama, Ole Miss, and Auburn.