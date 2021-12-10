Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Alabama Basketball Recruiting Looking Great With Stellar 2022 Class

Four of the Crimson Tide's five 2022 commits rank inside the Sports Illustrated 99, which has Alabama near the top of the recruiting world in basketball.
Author:

While Alabama coach Nick Saban and the football program vie for another top recruiting class, Crimson Tide basketball coach Nate Oats is doing so himself.

Four of Alabama's five 2022 commits rank inside the Sports Illustrated 99, which was released on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide joins Ohio State, Duke, Kansas, Arkansas as the only programs in the nation with at least four SI99 members.

Forward Brandon Miller was the highest-ranked signee at No. 11, while guard Jaden Bradley, forward Noah Clowney and guard Rylan Griffen checked in at No. 16, 55 and 58, respectively. JUCO transfer Nick Pringle isn't eligible for the SI99 as it is only high school prospects.

As a whole, the class is ranked No. 3 overall and second in the Southeastern Conference behind Arkansas. 

The 99 seniors, in addition to five underclassmen, who made the cut earn the distinction of being named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

The final SI All-American team and Player of the Year will be named after the season.

Seven states have at least five players represented in the SI99, Florida leads the way with 20, California boasts eight, Texas and Arizona each have seven and Arkansas, Kansas and Virginia have five apiece.

The college programs most represented are Arkansas with five; Ohio State, Duke and Kansas boast four apiece and Houston, North Carolina, USC, Virginia, Baylor, Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan and UCLA each have three.

Nine of the SI99 prospects remain undecided.

FOR More: Unveiling the SI99 Basketball Prospect Rankings/SI All-American Nominations

