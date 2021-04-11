Alabama Basketball Scores Another Transfer in Furman's Noah Gurley

After securing the commitment of former five-star recruit and Texas Texas transfer Nimari Burnett, Alabama basketball and coach Nate Oats aren't done taking advantage of the transfer portal.

On Sunday afternoon, Furman transfer Noah Gurley, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward, announced that he would be spending his final two years of eligibility with the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Gurley has spent the last three seasons with the Paladins and is coming off the best year of his career in 2020-21, where he started all 32 games and averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 assists and one steal.

He also shot 48.8 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from three-point range.

The Fayetteville, Ga. product is no stranger to Alabama as he has played and performed well in the Palandins' last two meetings with the Crimson Tide. Back on December 15, he dropped 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting and added three rebounds and one block in an 83-80 loss.

In an 81-73 loss on November 19, 2019 to Oats and company, he poured in seven points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Gurley is the fifth member of Alabama's 2021 recruiting class, joining Burnett, center Charles Bediako, guard JD Davison, wing Jusaun Holt and JUCO transfer, forward Langston Wilson.

This class is a consensus top-10 bunch in the country per Sports Illustrated All-American, 247Sports and Rivals.

With the addition of Gurley, the Crimson Tide now has 15 scholarship players on its roster, which is two more than the NCAA's limit of 13.