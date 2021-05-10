Alabama Basketball Signee JD Davison Shines at Iverson Classic

The future Crimson Tide standout scored 18 points in the Iverson Classic and took home the slam dunk championship on Saturday in front of numerous NBA scouts

Before he steps foot on campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama basketball signee JD Davison had some business to take care of at the 2021 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic, which features many of the nation's top prep players, over the weekend in Memphis, Tenn.

Davison, who averaged 32.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, five assists and 3.6 steals during his senior season at Calhoun High School, showed off his elite athleticism by winning the event's dunk contest on Friday and scoring 18 points in the All-American game on Saturday.

He did it all in front of numerous NBA scouts and executives and was featured on the same team with Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Hunter Sallis on Team Liberty which was coached by former NBA stars Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

Sports Illustrated All-American's expert college basketball recruiting director and analyst Jason Jordan was in attendance and blown away by the Letohatchee, Ala. product's performance.

"No player thrived more in the uptempo setting than Davison, who took home the slam dunk championship hardware on Saturday," Jordan wrote. "Davison, who scored 18 points in the game, showed the entire package offensively and his combination of speed, shiftiness and athleticism was devastating for opposing guards. Davison is tailor-made for Nate Oats’ system at Alabama, which is built around quick scoring opportunities and guards playing off of their instincts."

Last month, Davison was named to SIAA's second team as the headliner of the Crimson Tide's fifth-best 2021 recruiting class in the country that includes elite center Charles Bediako, wing Jusaun Holt and transfers Nimari Burnett and Noah Gurley.