Alabama Commit Tim Keenan As Good As Advertised in Ramsay's 36-7 Win Over Wenonah

Tyler Martin

One week after committing to the University of Alabama, Ramsay High School standout Tim Keenan III is enjoying life just a little bit more than usual these days, since getting his college decision off his chest.  

"It definitely feels great," Keenan told Bama Central after the Rams' 36-7 win over Wenonah on Friday night. "It is a stress reliever for me. I feel like a high school student again. I have been able to focus on high school and not having to worry about visits. I am back like a teenager now. Only Alabama coaches are hitting me up now. It feels great. 

"'Bama is where I really wanted to be."

All night, the 6-foot-2, 330 pound defensive tackle fought double-teams each snap, piling up eight tackles and one sack to help lead Ramsay to a record of 2-0 on the season. 

"I know the double teams are coming because of my presence," Keenan said. "I have to knock back, pick the weak link and take him on. I view getting double teamed as respect. If you leave me one-on-one, that is disrespectful to me."

Keenan is a man amongst boys on the high school ranks and, on the play where he made the sack, he made it look extremely easy, throwing off two offensive lineman, eventually chasing down Wenonah's signal caller, showcasing his athleticism.

"The quarterback is probably thinking, 'I gotta get this ball out,'" Keenan said. "He sees me and thinks, 'I do not want this guy falling on me.' But that sack felt great. I was battling double teams all night so to break through and get one, that feels great."

As a run stopper and gap clogger, once you see Keenan live, you understand why he was such a priority for the Crimson Tide coaching staff. His sheer presence calls for the upmost attention, and if two guys are blocking him at once, it frees up other defenders to make plays as well like teammate Jeremiah Williams who recorded seven tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. 

He will remind fans of former Alabama nose guard Terrence Cody. 

Being a part of the Crimson Tide's legacy of having defensive tackles from the Birmingham area played a factor into Keenan's decision.  

"People get developed," Keenan said. "The Birmingham brotherhood that has come through like Quinnen Williams, Da'Ron Payne, and now DJ Dale. I talk to DJ a lot. Being apart of that and being apart of that in the future is big."

Next week, Keenan and Ramsay will go on the road and take on Parker in hopes of keeping the hot start to the season alive. With the recruitment out of the way, Keenan has his eyes on an even bigger prize.

"We have to stay disciplined and stick together," Keenan said. "The team that does that the most will win the state championship." 

