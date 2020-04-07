Bama Central
Commitment of Darius Miles Keeps Alabama Rolling on Recruiting Trail

Tyler Martin

University of Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats and his program continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail. 

The Crimson Tide just picked up its second commitment in three days with the addition of 2020 three-star forward Darius Miles. He chose Alabama over the likes of Boston College and Minnesota.

The Washington, D.C. native announced it in an interview with AllFacts Media. 

Miles just completed his senior season at IMG Academy where he competed with the Ascenders postgrad squad. The 6-foot-7, 185 pound forward averaged 12.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists per game. 

247Sports rates Miles as a three-star and the 152nd best overall prospect while Rivals has him as a four-star and 113th in the country.

Crimson Tide assistant Bryan Hodgson was his primary recruiter after earning an offer late last month. Other schools on his offer sheet included Georgetown, Rhode Island, Xavier, Seton Hall, and Rutgers. 

He also attracted interest from two other SEC schools, LSU and Texas A&M. 

Miles now joins five-star guard Joshua Primo, four-star forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton, four-star JUCO transfer guard Keon Ellis to make up the Crimson Tide’s 2020 recruiting class. 

247Sports gives Alabama the 15th best group of 2020 recruits in the nation, which is higher than schools like Kansas, Auburn, Wisconsin, and Baylor. 

Oats and company are still in the mix for Yale transfer, 6-foot-9 forward Jordan Bruner who will, reportedly, make his decision later this week between Alabama, Maryland, and Baylor. 

Alabama was one of the first schools to contact Ohio State transfer Luther Muhammad when he entered the portal over the weekend, indicating that Oats is not done yet.

Comments (3)
Christopher Walsh
Christopher Walsh

Editor

I’m beginning to wonder just how much turnover Alabama will have the year.

No. 1-2
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Nate Oats is putting together a very impressive recruiting effort in this extended offseason. This is great.

Recruiting

