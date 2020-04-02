2021 Four-Star DE Jeremiah Williams: “It Would Be A Blessing to Play for Alabama”

The state of Alabama is loaded with talent yet again in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

247Sports' 67th ranked overall player and 5th in the Yellowhammer State is four-star defensive end/linebacker Jeremiah Williams out of Ramsay High School in Birmingham.

In–state programs like the University of Alabama and Auburn are in the running for services along with Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, among others.

BamaCentral caught up with Williams to look back at his February visit to the Capstone and update his recruitment.

"It was real nice," Williams said of his Junior Day trip. “I loved the atmosphere, coaching staff, the campus, I just loved everything about it for real."

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban offered the Birmingham standout on the weekend of his visit and Williams was blown away by the magnitude of it.

"It was crazy," Williams said. "He could be anywhere in the world but he has telling me I have an opportunity to play at Alabama. It was just so crazy."

Since then, Williams has had unofficial visits to Tennessee and Florida.

During his junior season in 2019, the 6–foot–3, 225 pound prospect tallied up 70 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble. The schools vying for his commitment seeing him playing a hybrid position of defensive end and outside linebacker.

"I am real versatile," Williams said. "I can do both for real. I can rush the passer or drop back in coverage."

The two assistants that recruit Williams the most from Alabama is Pete Golding and Karl Scott.

"We have good relationships," Williams said. "Coach Scott talks to my mom a lot. She likes him and he is a real cool dude. They tell me if I come here, iron sharpens iron. I would be playing with some of the best.”

He has started to have more conversations with Dr. Matt Rhea, director of performance sciences.

“That dude is different,” Williams said. “He is real advanced. He has stuff that no one else has got. He is the real deal. He tells me I am going to get the best of both worlds, academically and athletically.”

One of Williams' Ramsay teammates is 2021 four-star defensive tackle Tim Keenan. The duo have had playful conversations about teaming up at the next level but Williams says the conversations have not been to serious yet.

"That is my boy," Williams said. "We are like brothers. It is cool to have someone going through the process with. I can ask him for advice about this school or that school. It is nice having him around."

Williams actually grew up an Auburn fan but during his recruitment he is not letting that dictate how he views other schools.

“I gotta keep my options open for real,” Williams said. “Even though they were my favorite school growing up, there might be another school that has a better opportunity for me. I have to realize it is about who can get me to the league and develop me as a player.”

As one could imagine, the pressure to stay at home and play at the college level in the state of Alabama is enormous and Williams is starting to feel it.

“That is what people tell me to do,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, I am going to make the decision right for me.”

Williams says he will begin to start the process of narrowing his schools down soon but the thought of suiting up in the crimson and white would be special to him since was born and raised not even an hour away from the campus.

“It would be feel weird playing in the Iron Bowl,” Williams said when asked about the prospects of playing for the Crimson Tide. “Since I was a fan of Auburn it would be weird, but no that’s Alabama. That is the best team in the country and for me to have the opportunity to play there is a blessing.”