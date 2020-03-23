2021 LB Dallas Turner Says Alabama is One of Three SEC Schools Recruiting Him the Hardest

After offering 2021 four-star linebacker Dallas Turner a scholarship last December, the University of Alabama hosted him and his family for a visit back in February for one of the program's Junior Day events.

"What stood out to me was the amount of greatness that their players put up," Turner said. "They send so many players to the league. I like how they develop their guys into great men too."

Turner said he enjoyed getting to spend time with the coaching staff and soaking in as much information as he could from them.

"On my visit, me and Coach Sal [Sunseri] broke down my film in the positional room," Turner said. "He gave me a lot of insight and I appreciated that. We have a pretty good relationship overall."

Alabama assistants Sal Sunseri and Freddie Roach frequently contact Turner and he said the two think very highly of him.

"Coach Sal told me that he liked my motor and how quick I am," Turner said. "I get on the phone every once in a while with Coach Roach. They both tell me how much of a pleasure it would be to coach me at the college level."

His next visit to the Capstone was suppose to take place near the end of this month, but due to the spread of COVID-19, that is on hold and he is working out a plan now to reschedule it.

"I talked to Coach Sal about it and whenever the coronavirus stops, I will be at Alabama definitely," Turner said. "It will most likely be in the summer. It really is a bummer because I wanted to go back up there."

Along with multiple members of the staff, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has also done his part in reaching out to Turner to land his services.

"Me and Coach Saban actually just got off the phone a couple days ago," Turner said. "He was telling about the new strength and conditioning coaches. It would be a blessing and mean the world to me to be coached by him. All of the people he has produced to the league, I will not take it for granted that he is recruiting me."

Under Saban's tutelage, Alabama has had a history of outstanding linebackers and the one that catches Turner's attention is Anfernee Jennings.

"I like watching Anfernee a lot," Turner said. "Me and him have a lot of similarities. We both get off the ball quick and we have a great drive to compete."

Turner started his prep career at American Heritage School where, last season, he won the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Broward County Class 5A-1A Defensive Player of the Year Award. As a junior, he led the team in sacks with 15, racked up 74 tackles, and 18 tackles for loss on his way to being named a Max Preps All-American.

247Sports rates Turner as the 11th best outside linebacker in his class.

In January, he transferred, just 11 miles down the road, to St. Thomas Aquinas to finish out his high-school career. With no school at the moment, and the nation going through a pandemic, Turner says he is still working out and watching tons of film.

"It is different," Turner said. "I am adjusting pretty fast to everything. Right now, I am just in the lab and studying film to understand the game more. I feel like I understand better now."

Currently, the Crimson Tide roster has two former St. Thomas Aquinas standouts in sophomores, safety Jordan Battle and defensive end Braylen Ingraham, and also Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. area native junior cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

"I talk to them a lot," Turner said. "We talk about football and life outside of football. We all have a great relationship. I would say I am closest with Patrick because I use to play with him growing up."

When asked which schools were recruiting him the hardest, Turner included Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

"I feel like the defense that Georgia runs fits my style too," Turner said. "And, growing up in Florida, I was always a fan of the Gators."

All three aforementioned schools are expected to get visits whenever the dead period is lifted along with Florida State.

Turner says he would like to make a decision sometime in August before his senior campaign with the Raiders.

"Really just where I feel comfortable at," Turner said. "I want to go where I can thrive both as a man and a player on and off the field. A school that can help me get to where I want to be in life."