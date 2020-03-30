2021 Three-Star TE Lake McRee Narrows Down Schools, Alabama in the Mix

In the University of Alabama's 2021 recruiting class, tight end is a position of need.

The Crimson Tide landed North Carolina graduate transfer Carl Tucker Jr. for the 2020 campaign and senior Miller Forristall is entering his redshirt senior season.

Two of Alabama's targets at the position, Hudson Wolfe and Lake McRee, narrowed down their schools over the weekend.

Wolfe announced his top five that included the Crimson Tide, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Meanwhile, McRee trimmed his list down to 10 schools — Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan State, Purdue, Texas, TCU, Washington, USC, and Penn State.

BamaCentral caught up with McRee to discuss his interest level of playing in Tuscaloosa:

"It goes without saying," McRee said. "They just know how to win. You hear their name in the playoff conversation either playing in the championship or really close to it. They are obviously a powerhouse and put a lot of guys in the NFL. It would be really hard to have an opportunity to play there and not have them in your top 10."

"I think really highly of them and I hope they think highly of me."

McRee received a scholarship offer from Crimson Tide assistant Jeff Banks at the end of January before he de-committed from the Longhorns in February.

"It was unexpected," McRee said. "I was so happy after Coach Banks extended me the offer. I called my parents and told them immediately. It was so cool."

The Austin native committed to Texas back in July of 2019 but backed off after some coaching changes on the team's offensive staff.

McRee missed the entire 2019 regular season due to an ACL tear. In 2018, he caught 17 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

While it was the most challenging time of his young career, McRee says he did everything he could to be the best leader for his team off the field.

"It was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do," McRee said. "It made the season feel really long. Knowing I could not contribute on the field, I had to help off the field. I tried to contribute off the field as much as I could whether that was helping younger guys, making sure practices were ran well, anything I could do to help I would."

The Lake Travis High School product was set to visit the Capstone last week but due to COVID-19 that trip could not happen. He hopes to reschedule after April 15 but that date could get pushed back.

"I am sure I will be able to get up there eventually," McRee said.

At home, McRee is doing what he can to pass the time during the dead period — rehabbing his knee, running routes, school work, playing video games, and spending time with family.

As his primary recruiter, Banks' checks in with McRee often to check on how the 6-foot-4, 215 pound tight end is progressing on his road to recovery.

"When he does reach out, it is meaningful," McRee said. "He wants to make sure I get back better than I was before the injury. That is his main focus right now, to make sure I come back healthy for my senior season."

McRee noted that he likes Alabama usage of tight ends in their offense.

"When Coach Banks offered me, he talked a lot about the two tight end set," McRee said. "They have one who is more of a blocking tight end and one who is more of a H who can run routes in the slot and block. He said he sees me in that scheme where I am kind of a slot receiver who can pull out on the end line and block."

McRee mentioned that USC, Auburn, Purdue, Washington, Michigan State, and TCU are putting in a lot of work for his commitment.

He laid out what some of the biggest factors are in a future destination.

"I like nice campuses," McRee said. "Great football facilities and I want a place that makes me feel at home that has great hospitality, just things like that. That is mainly what I will be looking for."