2022 WR Phaizon Wilson: “Alabama is a Dream School”

With Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy off to the NFL ranks, and DeVonta Smith and potentially Jaylen Waddle set to follow them in 2021, the University of Alabama football program is looking to reload at the wide receiver position for the years to come. 

Over the weekend, 2022 four-star pass catcher Phaizon Wilson earned a scholarship offer from the Crimson Tide through assistant coach Jeff Banks that left the 6-foot-4, 200 pound prospect speechless.

“My high school coach just told me to call this number and he wouldn’t tell me who it is,” Wilson said. “So I called it, and he goes this is Jeff Banks and I am with Alabama. My heart just kind of dropped in the moment. 

“He told me I had an offer, and that they liked the way I play, stuff like that. Alabama is a dream school. They are number one for me. They are definitely at the top. I mean, they go to the national championship almost every year.”

Wilson is preparing for his junior season at Lancaster High School in Texas and a year ago, he caught eight passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. 

The depth at the position for the Tigers affected Wilson’s playing time last year but he is ready to take a step up in 2020. 

“I thought last year went okay,” Wilson said. “I was behind some seniors which is understandable. But the 7v7 camps earlier this spring before everything got shut down really helped me out a lot. I have been working on all of my routes and coming out of my breaks.”

What the Crimson Tide coaching staff likes about Wilson is where he projects to be in the future. The big, physical receiver says he believes he is not done growing yet and could get to 6-foot-5. 

“Coach Banks really likes my aggressiveness and how I track the ball,” Wilson said. “Since I am so young, he likes where I could be over the next years of high school ball.” 

Wilson said he spent time watching the 2020 NFL draft over the weekend and has taken notice of the nine Alabama players selected. 

“It shows they develop talent,” Wilson said. “That shows me they put people in the league. They prepare them for the next level.”

247Sports rages Wilson as the 246th best overall prospect in 2022 and the 34th wide receiver. He has recently picked up other offers from Texas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, and  Texas Tech. 

As far as visits go, Wilson says he wants to take trips to Tuscaloosa, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, among others. 

Originally from Rochester, NY, Wilson moved to the Longhorn State when he was in sixth grade so he says he never had a favorite team growing up, but he does try to model his game after one Crimson Tide legend. 

“Julio Jones,” Wilson said. “We are both the same size and we can do similar things like jump balls and run routes. He is aggressive and, then, he is the same person on and off the field. He just makes plays.”

