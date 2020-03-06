Recruiting Corner: Cornerback Prospects and a Look at Drake Maye's Situation

Four-star cornerback Latrell McCutchin was the University of Alabama football's longest committed pledge in the 2021 class before he backed off on his commitment last Sunday night.

Now the Crimson Tide's class only has four-star quarterback Drake Maye and four-star defensive end Deontae Lawson and ranks 30th in the nation.

We have talked on BamaCentral before about how cornerback is a position of need for Alabama in this class since rising juniors Patrick Surtian II and Josh Jobe will have NFL decisions ahead of them after the 2020 campaign.

The good news for Crimson Tide fans is that there are lots of outstanding corners in this cycle that coach Nick Saban and his staff are targeting and making a priority.

Here are three prospects that could very well end up in the Crimson Tide's defensive backfield:

Five-star CB Ga'Qunicy McKinstry (Pinson Valley - Pinson, Ala.)

McKinstry recently shared a graphic on Facebook that Alabama sent him of the Yellowhammer State standout in a football jersey and basketball uniform. Last month, he received an offer from Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats to play on the hardwood and that could go along way as McKinstry is wanting to play both at the collegiate level.

He is a ball-hawking corner that excels at reading the quarterback's eyes and knows where to be in coverage. This is already shaping up to be a battle between the Crimson Tide, Auburn, and Clemson.

Four-star CB Jordan Hancock (North Gwinett - Suwanne, Ga.)

Hancock is one of the Peach State's best players and he can play both safety and corner at a high level. He checks in as the sixth best corner nationally in his class. His agility and ability to change direction in an instant make him another must get player for the Crimson Tide. Hancock will visit Clemson this weekend and he announced that Ohio State will get an official visit in the summer.

Five-star CB Tony Grimes (Princess Anne - Virginia Beach, VA)

Grimes is arguably the most coveted defensive back prospect in this class. Most recruiting sites have listed as the No. 1 player at his position and top 10 nationally. He has all of the makings of a guy who could make an impact the minute he steps on campus — length, size, high IQ, and exceptional hands. Alabama will have to fend off the likes of Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, and Penn State for his commitment.

Now, on to the situation with Maye.

The Tar Heel State standout is one of the premier passers in this class and has been committed to the Crimson Tide since the summer, but that was before Bryce Young flipped from USC to Alabama.

Maye staying firm with Alabama has to somewhat do with what happens in the coming weeks and months at spring practices and during the 2020 season.

Young and redshirt junior Mac Jones are set to battle it out for the starting job, and if the freshman were to win it, then Maye would have two years to sit behind him and not have the opportunity to start until his junior year, barring injury.

On the other hand, Maye is a North Carolina legacy with his father and brother both football and basketball lettermen, respectively. There is the opportunity he could get on the field faster in Chapel Hill if quarterback Sam Howell elected to go the NFL draft after the 2021 season.

Like many Crimson Tide fans, Maye will just have to wait and see what happens between Young and Jones over the course of the next months to make a final decision.