Where Does Alabama Football Go at Quarterback in the 2021 Recruiting Class?

Last Friday, 2021 four-star quarterback Drake Maye announced his decision to flip from the University of Alabama to North Carolina and join Mack Brown's Tar Heel squad.

His announcement leaves the Crimson Tide in an interesting situation at, arguably, the most vital position on the field.

Currently, rising redshirt-junior Mac Jones, rising sophomores Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson, and freshman Bryce Young fill out the quarterback room in Tuscaloosa. It should be noted that summer enrollee Kristian Story has experience at the position as well.

Depending on how the starting job race finishes out, coach Nick Saban and his staff could see players leave in the transfer portal next year. You just never know in this day and age, which is why it is so important to land a quarterback in every recruiting class.

Let's take a look at who the Crimson Tide could turn to in the 2021 class to fill that void left by Maye:

Four-star QB Jalen Milroe (Tompkins - Katy, Tx.)

At one point last summer, it looked like Milroe was going to be Alabama's quarterback commit in this class instead of Maye. But the Texas Longhorns were able to secure his pledge instead. He has an official visit coming up in June in Austin, but the Crimson Tide staff has been in contact with Milroe since Maye's departure. He checks in as more the premier dual-threat prospects and a top 100 player nationally.

Four-star QB Miller Moss (Bishop Alemany - Mission Hills, Calif.)

Moss received an offer from the Crimson Tide last summer on a visit to Tuscaloosa, before Maye committed to Alabama. The Crimson Tide will have some work to do on him because home state programs like UCLA, USC, California, and Stanford are firmly in the mix for his services. He is rated as a top 50 player nationally in this class and the fifth best quarterback according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He stands at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds with a very strong arm. Look for Moss to be back at the Capstone on another visit in the coming months.

Prospects who have reported offers include Georgia commit Brock Vandagriff, Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner, SMU commit Preston Stone, USC commit Jake Garcia, Sheduer Sanders, and Aaron McLaughlin.

If the Crimson Tide wanted to turn inward to the Yellow Hammer State to find its next signal caller then three-stars Will Crowder from Gardendale, Ala. and Trent Battle from Daphne, Ala. could garner more attention. Although, neither have an offer from Alabama at the moment, but that could change soon with an exceptional 7 on 7 and camp season.