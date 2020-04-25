Alabama is the Top Choice for 2022 Four-Star DB Chace Biddle

2022 four-star safety Chace Biddle had always dreamed of getting a scholarship offer to play football at the University of Alabama.

Well, while Biddle was at home watching the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, just like everyone else in the sports world, when Crimson Tide assistant Coach Jeff Banks made the call to make that dream a reality.

“It was very big for me,” Biddle said. “Growing up, that is the team I would watch and they are my absolute favorite team. They are number one on my list right now.”

Biddle, a rising junior at Garland High School in Texas, is coming off a 2019 campaign that saw 43 total tackles, two pass break-ups, one tackle for loss.

He also runs track and field in the 100 meter, 200 meter, and long run events. Earlier this spring, Biddle posted a personal best of 10.7 in the 100 meter race.

“Coach Banks said he likes my energy and the way I play,” Biddle said. “He likes my aggressiveness and how hard I hit. His message to me is that he just likes who I am on and off the field.”

So far, through three rounds of the NFL draft, the Crimson Tide has had nine players selected and Biddle is amazed at the talent the program continues to produce on a yearly basis.

“He [Banks] wanted time offer me now because I could see how many of their guys are getting to the league,” Biddle said. “It is crazy how many guys can compete at Alabama and make it to the next level. Just knowing that I have the opportunity to play for Alabama now and go pro, is just a blessing.”

The 6-foot, 170 pound prospect has 10 total offers that includes Mississippi State, LSU, Baylor, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, SMU, and USC. 247Sports rates him as the fifth best safety in the entire class of 2022 and 102nd overall.

Biddle has been to Tuscaloosa informally once before, but he says he will most certainly be back to the Capstone, whenever in-person visits are allowed again by the NCAA.

What is his favorite thing about the Crimson Tide?

“It is the tradition,” Biddle said. “They do not have flashy jerseys because they do not need them. Once you see that crimson and white, you know it is Alabama and it is on.”

Biddle says that he is working out a time during next week to meet and chat with coach Nick Saban.

“I am definitely looking forward to it,” Biddle said. “Like, it is going to be an amazing feeling to talk to one of the winningest coaches in college football history.”