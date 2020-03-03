Agiye Hall Headlines Key 2021 Prospects Set to Visit Alabama this Month

Bama Central
The University of Alabama's 2021 football class is now down to only two verbal commitments in four-star quarterback Drake Maye (Charlotte, N.C.) and four-year defensive end Deontae Lawson (Mobile, Ala.) after four-star cornerback Latrell McCutchin de-committed on Sunday evening. 

No need to worry, Crimson Tide fans. 

The 2021 cycle is picking up steam now that the dead period is over and Alabama is set to host numerous key prospects during the month of March. 

Let's take a look at the recruits that could impact this class and who will be in Tuscaloosa in the next few weeks: 

Five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith (Terrebonne - Houma, LA)

Smith, who stands at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, is one of the most coveted players in this class. His freakish talent has called for offers from 12 of the 14 schools in the SEC. He was in Oxford, Miss. over the weekend, and his visit to Alabama is set for Mar. 14. Lat year, he tallied up 83 tackles, 10 sacks, and 24 tackles for loss. 

Four-star wide receiver Agiye Hall (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.)

Hall recently named his top four and it includes the Crimson Tide, LSU, Georgia, and Arizona State. He has a commitment date set for Mar. 14, but plans on visiting Alabama the weekend of Mar. 27. Last time he was in Tuscaloosa was for the LSU game back in November. No matter what happens with him in two weeks, it is safe to say that his recruitment will come down to the wire. 

Four-star defensive back Kaine Williams (John Ehret - Marrero, LA)

Williams' stellar junior season saw 50 solo tackles, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He will be in town for Alabama's second and final Junior Day of the year on Mar. 7. This Bayou State standout has been in Tuscaloosa numerous times throughout this process and the Crimson Tide will get his first official visit with LSU, Florida State, and Oklahoma to follow. This very well could be a battle between Alabama and the reigning national champions. 

Four-star defensive end Tunmise Adeyele (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.)

Originally from Katy, Tx., Adeyele has transferred to powerhouse IMG Academy and will play his final prep season for the Ascenders. He was a force to be reckoned with in 2019, recording 53 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, and one forced fumble. Alabama will be getting him on campus Mar. 22. The 6-foot-3, 240 pound Adeyele is considered a top 50 player nationally and set to make a decision on Aug. 1. Ohio State, Florida, Oklahoma, among others are in the mix as well. 

Four-star wide receiver Mario Williams (Plant City - Plant City, Fla.)

Make no mistake about it, the wide receiver is a position of need in this class for the Crimson Tide. Sports Illustrated All-American's John Garcia recently caught up with Williams at the Under Armour All-American camp in Orlando and he said that Alabama was one of the schools recruiting him the hardest. As a junior, this Sunshine State standout averaged 29.7 yards a catch. The 5-foot-10, 170 pound wideout will be in Tuscaloosa on Mar. 7. Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, and Florida might be the teams to beat if the Crimson Tide want to secure Williams' commitment. He also plays baseball and could be a two-sport star at the collegiate level. 

Note: Be on the lookout on BamaCentral for more visitors set to make their way to Tuscaloosa in the coming days and weeks. 

