Five Underrated Alabama Football Targets for 2021

The University of Alabama has a knack for finding diamonds in the rough — players that the coaching staff, under Nick Saban, has developed into key contributors throughout their time at the Capstone.

Josh Jacobs, Robert Lester, Chance Warmack, Bradley Bozeman, and Irv Smith Jr. are just a few that come to mind.

In the middle of the 2021 cycle, Bama Central has spotted five Alabama targets who are underrated at the moment, and could see a boost when recruiting services update their rankings.

Here we go:

DT Tim Keenan (Ramsay - Birmingham, Ala.)

Yes, Keenan is a four-star prospect but that does not mean he is not underrated. Per 247Sports he is the 243rd overall recruit and 17th at his position. Rivals rates him a little higher at 214th overall and the 15th best defensive tackle. He stands at 6-foot-1 and 340 pounds but whatever college he lands at that weight will be a non-issue with the right strength and conditioning.

For Ramsay, he throws opposing offensive linemen around and he has similarities of one former Alabama nose tackle, Quinnen Williams. A must get for the Crimson Tide this cycle.

LB Ian Jackson (Prattville - Prattville, Ala.)

Rivals ranks the in-state product as a three-star and the 247Sports Composite rankings has him at No. 309 in the nation. He picked up an Alabama offer back in February and recently cut his list to 10 which included the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-1, 210 pound prospect could work as a safety when its all said and done.

One of Jackson’s best attributes is his ability to tackle in space and anticipation. He finished with 91 tackles during his junior campaign. Another high upside player with lots of room for growth.

DT Anquin Barnes (Robert E. Lee - Montgomery, Ala.)

We mentioned Barnes earlier today on the Recruiting Corner as someone who could commit to Alabama sooner rather than later. The 6-foot-5, 300 pound prospect is listed as the 587th best player nationally and 33rd at the tackle spot. Barnes is a physical mauler who has really good hands. His top six includes Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Nebraska, Georgia, and Florida.

TE Landen King (Atascocita - Humble, Tx.)

It has been well-documented that tight end is a major position of need this class. King recently picked up an offer from Alabama, and today he included it in his top 10 along with Oregon, Texas, Penn State, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Washington, South Carolina, and Texas A & M.

When you turn on the tape, you immediately see how quick he moves for his 6-foot-5, 210 size and how well of a blocker he is. Last season he caught 53 passes for 853 yards and nine touchdowns, making his all-district team as an H-back. 247Sports has him as the 808th player in the country and 38th tight end.

WR Malik McClain (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.)

The former Daphne, Ala. standout aims to model his game after one of the Crimson Tide’s greatest, Julio Jones. He only caught 26 passes for 474 yards and five touchdowns last year but the move to IMG will help his exposure and stats. At 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds the potential is sky high. He recently spoke with Sports Illustrated All-American about receiving an Alabama offer. Per Rivals, McClain is the 93rd wideout in this class.