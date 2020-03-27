Recruiting Corner: Impact of Joshua Primo Commitment and Football Targets Trimming Down Lists

It only took one season but we are already seeing the effects of Nate Oats' play style on the recruiting trail.

The University of Alabama coach secured the verbal commitment of his highest rated recruit to date — 2020 five-star guard Joshua Primo.

On the court, Primo is a natural born scorer who drive, pull up, or catch and shoot from nearly anywhere. His decision making and ball-handling fly under the radar. He has sky high potential and room for growth in that area of his game.

Once he adds weight to his long frame, there is a chance he could turn into one of the best defenders on the Crimson Tide roster.

While he is the first big name recruit Oats has landed, chances are, he will not be the last either. The run and gun, hard-nosed, and blue-collar play style is attracting the high-end prospects.

Oats and company are not done yet. As he mentioned on Tuesday on a teleconference, he and his staff are working the phones hard but their should be two prospects or note.

JUCO transfer Keon Ellis and Yale transfer Jordan Bruner are both still in play for the Crimson Tide.

Ellis averaged 18.1 points per game and shot 54 percent form the field and 40 percent from three-point range last season for Florida Southwestern State.

Bruner, the 6-foot-9 finished his four-year career at Yale fifth in blocks in program history wit 101, and grabbed 9.2 rebounds a contest in the 2019-2020 campaign.

On the football side of things, 2021 four-star defensive end Tunmise Adeyele announced his final five schools and Alabama make the cut along with Oklahoma, Florida, Ohio State, and Texas A & M.

Ian Jackson, an in-state 2021 four-star linebacker from Prattville, made his Top 10 schools and the Crimson Tide is the in the mix with Georgia, Nebraska, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Louisville, Texas A & M, Oklahoma, and Florida State.

Late Thursday night, 2021 four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson de-committed from the Florida Gators for a second time. Ohio State is now the clear leader to land the Sunshine State standout but Alabama is not far behind.