Recruiting Corner: Football and Basketball Targets Naming Finalists

While the University of  Alabama did not get a commitment this week, the basketball and football programs sure gained a lot of momentum with its top targets. 

We start with football. 

2021 five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims narrowed his list from 14 to 10 —Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida State, Clemson, and Oregon.

Mims has made it clear to the media that the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are his two front-runners. 

2021 four-star defensive end Monkell Goodwine has five finalists — Maryland, LSU, Alabama, Penn State, and Texas A&M. 

The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the East Coast standout heavily and, unfortunately his visit to Tuscaloosa was scratched due to COVID-19 shutting everything down. 

Another elite offensive tackle prospect in the 2021 class is four-star Micah Morris. On Tuesday, he announced a final five consisting of Alabama, South Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, and Florida. 

Morris grew up an Alabama fan but the home state Bulldogs are be the team to beat for his services. 

Shambre Jackson, a four-star defensive end, announced his top 13 schools that included Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, Miami, LSU, USC, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Oklahoma. 

The Crimson Tide’s biggest opposition for Jackson is the Seminoles, for now. 

On the basketball side of things, JUCO transfer Saquan Singleton announced his top five — Alabama, Kansas State, TCU, New Mexico, and Pacific. The 6-foot-6 guard will be making his decision public on Monday. 

One of the most sought after transfers this offseason is Yale’s Jordan Bruner. He has a top three of Alabama, Baylor, and Maryland. Confidence is high in the Crimson Tide camp on this one. 

