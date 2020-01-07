Bryce Young Named 2019 Maxwell Football Club National High School Offensive Player of the Year

Alabama signee and five-star quarterback Bryce Young has been named the 2019 Maxwell Football Club Offensive National High School Player of the Year presented by adidas. Five-star defensive tackle Brian Breese, who is a Clemson signee, was named to the same honor on the defensive side.

Young finished his senior season at Mater Dei High School with 4,528 passing yards and 58 touchdowns, while only throwing six interceptions. He also had 357 rushing yards and 10 additional scores.

Last week, he was named the 2020 All-American Bowl MVP after finishing that contest with 164 passing yards and two touchdowns. Young will start classes at Alabama on Wednesday.

"Leadership, innovation, and an indisputable drive to be the best are attributes that Brian, Bryce, and adidas share," Shannon Ferbrache, Director of Grassroots Sports Marketing for adidas, said in a press release. "We got to see the leadership and camaraderie that Bryce and Bryan shared with their teammates both on and off the field during the 2020 All American Bowl game and we are excited to these outstanding young men as the 2019 Maxwell High School Players of the Year presented by adidas."

Both, Young and Bresee, will be honored at the 83rd Maxwell Club National Awards Gala at the Tropicana Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Friday, Mar. 6. At the same event, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young will also recieve the Maxwell Award and Chuck Bednairk Award, respectively.

Young joins the likes of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and current Tennessee Titans and former Alabama running back Derrick Henry as previous winners.