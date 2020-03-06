Bama Central
2021 Four-Star Quarterback Drake Maye Flips From Alabama to North Carolina

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama's football recruiting class for 2021 now has one lone member— four-star defensive end Deontae Lawson. 

On Friday afternoon, four-star quarterback Drake Maye announced he would be flipping from the Crimson Tide to the North Carolina Tar Heels. 

Maye had been committed to Alabama since last July. His brother, Luke, is a former Tar Heel basketball standout and their father played football at Chapel Hill as well. 

This story will be updated. 

