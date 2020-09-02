Alabama's Recruiting Class of 2021 Commitment Tracker
Tyler Martin
With the addition of defensive tackle Tim Keenan, Nick Saban continued to piece together big signing class (pun intended).
Will it be the best in the nation?
Or his best yet?
We'll soon find out as the 2021 recruiting cycle continues.
Listed below is each prospect's height, weight and ranking not only by SI All-American, but all the major recruiting services.
Verbal Commits (20):
WR Jacorey Brooks (Booker T. Washington - Miami, Fla.)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 185
SI All-American: No. 5 WR, No. 46 OVR
247Sports: No. 10 WR, No. 79 OVR
Rivals: No. 3 WR, No. 18 OVR
ESPN: No. 5 WR, No. 56 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 3 WR, No. 29 OVR
WR Agiye Hall (Bloomingdale - Valrico, Fla.)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 190
247Sports: No. 14 WR, No. 101 OVR
Rivals: No. 17 WR, No. 115 OVR
ESPN: No. 6 WR, No. 57 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 13 WR, No. 79 OVR
ILB Deontae Lawson (Mobile Christian - Mobile, Ala.)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 217
247Sports: No. 5 ILB, No. 48 OVR
Rivals: No. 18 OLB, No. 241 OVR
ESPN: No. 13 OLB, No. 117 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 5 ILB, No. 122 OVR
S Kaine Williams (John Ehret - Marrero, LA)
Height: 6'2
Weight: 210
247Sports: No. 10 S, No. 208 OVR
Rivals: No. 6 S, No. 120 OVR
ESPN: No. 5 S, No. 169 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 5 S, No. 141 OVR
DT Anquin Barnes (Robert E. Lee - Montgomery, Ala.)
Height: 6'5
Weight: 300
247Sports: No. 34 DT
Rivals: No. 33 DT
ESPN: No. 24 DT
247Sports Composite: No. 30 DT, No. 512 OVR
OLB Ian Jackson (Prattville - Prattville, Ala.)
Height: 6'2
Weight: 210
247Sports: No. 13 OLB, No. 201 OVR
Rivals: No. 13 OLB, No. 248 OVR
ESPN: No. 25 OLB, No. 263 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 15 OLB, No. 235 OVR
OT JC Latham (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.)
Height: 6'6
Weight: 305
SI All-American: No. 2 OT, No. 11 OVR
247Sports: No. 1 OT, No. 3 OVR
Rivals: No. 13 OT, No. 75 OVR
ESPN: No. 2 OT, No. 9 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 5 OT, No. 17 OVR
WR Christian Leary (Edgewater - Edgewater, Fla.)
Height: 5'9
Weight: 180
SI All-American: No. 2 SLOT, No. 42 OVR
247Sports: No. 18 WR, No. 122 OVR
Rivals: No. 20 WR
ESPN: No. 7 WR, No. 34 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 23 WR, No. 130 OVR
DB Devonta Smith (La Salle - Cincinnati, Oh.)
Height: 6'1
Weight: 185
247Sports: No. 23 CB
Rivals: No. 32 CB
ESPN: No. 38 CB
247Sports Composite: No. 30 CB No. 400 OVR
DE Dallas Turner (St. Thomas Aquinas - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Height: 6'4
Weight: 235
SI All-American: No. 9 EDGE, No. 69 OVR
247Sports: No. 2 DE, No. 32 OVR
Rivals: No. 7 LB, No. 135 OVR
ESPN: No. 4 DE, No. 13 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 2 DE, No. 44 OVR
ATH Kadarius Calloway (Philadelphia - Philadelphia, Miss.)
Height: 6'0
Weight: 200
247Sports: No. 37 ATH
Rivals: No. 37 ATH
ESPN: No. 14 ATH, No. 279 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 34 ATH, No. 366 OVR
LB Kendrick Blackshire (Duncanville - Duncanville, Tex.)
Height: 6'1
Weight: 250
247Sports: No. 8 ILB, No. 206 OVR
Rivals: No. 10 ILB, No. 152 OVR
ESPN: No. 4 ILB, No. 178 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 7 ILB, No. 151 OVR
OT Tommy Brockermeyer (All Saints Episcopal - Ft. Worth, Tex.)
Height: 6'6
Weight: 280
SI All-American: No. 1 OT, No. 5 OVR
247Sports: No. 2 OT, No. 12 OVR
Rivals: No. 2 OT, No. 10 OVR
ESPN: No. 1 OT, No. 2 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 1 OT, No. 5 OVR
C James Brockermeyer (All Saints Episcopal - Ft. Worth, Tex.)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 275
SI All-American: No. 3 IOL, No. 98 OVR
247Sports: No. 2 OC
Rivals: No. 3 OC, No. 247 OVR
ESPN: No. 1 OC, No. 99 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 1 OC, No. 187 OVR
OG Terrence Ferguson (Peach County - Fort Valley, Ga.)
Height: 6'4
Weight: 290
247Sports: No. 4 OG, No. 75 OVR
Rivals: No. 8 OL, No. 43 OVR
ESPN: No. 8 OL, No. 78 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 2 OG, No. 46 OVR
DT Damon Payne (Belleville - Belleville, Mich.)
Height: 6'4
Weight: 290
SI All-American: No. 2 IDL, No. 12 OVR
247Sports: No. 2 DT, No. 32 OVR
Rivals: No. 3 DT, No. 31 OVR
ESPN: No. 3 DT, No. 24 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 1 DT, No. 14 OVR
DE Monkell Goodwine (National Christian Academy - Fort Washington, MD)
Height: 6'4
Weight: 265
SI All-American: No. 11 IDL, No. 87 OVR
247Sports: No. 14 DE, No. 217 OVR
Rivals: No. 5 DE, No. 27 OVR
ESPN: No. 18 DE, No. 173 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 9 DE, No. 112 OVR
JUCO CB Khyree Jackson (East Mississippi Community College - Scooba, Miss.)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 195
247Sports: No. 1 CB, No. 3 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 2 CB, No. 5 OVR
QB Jalen Milroe (Tompkins - Katy, Tex.)
Height: 6'2
Weight: 195
247Sports: No. 6 OB, No. 101 OVR
Rivals: No. 4 OB, No. 78 OVR
ESPN: No. 15 OB, No. 110 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 4 QB, No. 83 OVR
DT Tim Keenan (Ramsay - Birmingham, Ala.)
Height: 6'2
Weight: 340
247Sports: No. 32 DT
Rivals: No. 18 DT
ESPN: No. 21 DT
247Sports Composite: No. 22 DT, No. 361 OVR
BamaCentral's commitment will be continually updated through National Signing Day