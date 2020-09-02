Alabama's Recruiting Class of 2021 Commitment Tracker

With the addition of defensive tackle Tim Keenan, Nick Saban continued to piece together big signing class (pun intended).

Will it be the best in the nation?

Or his best yet?

We'll soon find out as the 2021 recruiting cycle continues.

Listed below is each prospect's height, weight and ranking not only by SI All-American, but all the major recruiting services.

Verbal Commits (20):

WR Jacorey Brooks (Booker T. Washington - Miami, Fla.)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 185

SI All-American: No. 5 WR, No. 46 OVR

247Sports: No. 10 WR, No. 79 OVR

Rivals: No. 3 WR, No. 18 OVR

ESPN: No. 5 WR, No. 56 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 3 WR, No. 29 OVR

WR Agiye Hall (Bloomingdale - Valrico, Fla.)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 190

247Sports: No. 14 WR, No. 101 OVR

Rivals: No. 17 WR, No. 115 OVR

ESPN: No. 6 WR, No. 57 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 13 WR, No. 79 OVR

ILB Deontae Lawson (Mobile Christian - Mobile, Ala.)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 217

247Sports: No. 5 ILB, No. 48 OVR

Rivals: No. 18 OLB, No. 241 OVR

ESPN: No. 13 OLB, No. 117 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 5 ILB, No. 122 OVR

S Kaine Williams (John Ehret - Marrero, LA)

Height: 6'2

Weight: 210

247Sports: No. 10 S, No. 208 OVR

Rivals: No. 6 S, No. 120 OVR

ESPN: No. 5 S, No. 169 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 5 S, No. 141 OVR

DT Anquin Barnes (Robert E. Lee - Montgomery, Ala.)

Height: 6'5

Weight: 300

247Sports: No. 34 DT

Rivals: No. 33 DT

ESPN: No. 24 DT

247Sports Composite: No. 30 DT, No. 512 OVR

OLB Ian Jackson (Prattville - Prattville, Ala.)

Height: 6'2

Weight: 210

247Sports: No. 13 OLB, No. 201 OVR

Rivals: No. 13 OLB, No. 248 OVR

ESPN: No. 25 OLB, No. 263 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 15 OLB, No. 235 OVR

OT JC Latham (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.)

Height: 6'6

Weight: 305

SI All-American: No. 2 OT, No. 11 OVR

247Sports: No. 1 OT, No. 3 OVR

Rivals: No. 13 OT, No. 75 OVR

ESPN: No. 2 OT, No. 9 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 5 OT, No. 17 OVR

WR Christian Leary (Edgewater - Edgewater, Fla.)

Height: 5'9

Weight: 180

SI All-American: No. 2 SLOT, No. 42 OVR

247Sports: No. 18 WR, No. 122 OVR

Rivals: No. 20 WR

ESPN: No. 7 WR, No. 34 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 23 WR, No. 130 OVR

DB Devonta Smith (La Salle - Cincinnati, Oh.)

Height: 6'1

Weight: 185

247Sports: No. 23 CB

Rivals: No. 32 CB

ESPN: No. 38 CB

247Sports Composite: No. 30 CB No. 400 OVR

DE Dallas Turner (St. Thomas Aquinas - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Height: 6'4

Weight: 235

SI All-American: No. 9 EDGE, No. 69 OVR

247Sports: No. 2 DE, No. 32 OVR

Rivals: No. 7 LB, No. 135 OVR

ESPN: No. 4 DE, No. 13 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 2 DE, No. 44 OVR

ATH Kadarius Calloway (Philadelphia - Philadelphia, Miss.)

Height: 6'0

Weight: 200

247Sports: No. 37 ATH

Rivals: No. 37 ATH

ESPN: No. 14 ATH, No. 279 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 34 ATH, No. 366 OVR

LB Kendrick Blackshire (Duncanville - Duncanville, Tex.)

Height: 6'1

Weight: 250

247Sports: No. 8 ILB, No. 206 OVR

Rivals: No. 10 ILB, No. 152 OVR

ESPN: No. 4 ILB, No. 178 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 7 ILB, No. 151 OVR

OT Tommy Brockermeyer (All Saints Episcopal - Ft. Worth, Tex.)

Height: 6'6

Weight: 280

SI All-American: No. 1 OT, No. 5 OVR

247Sports: No. 2 OT, No. 12 OVR

Rivals: No. 2 OT, No. 10 OVR

ESPN: No. 1 OT, No. 2 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 1 OT, No. 5 OVR

C James Brockermeyer (All Saints Episcopal - Ft. Worth, Tex.)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 275

SI All-American: No. 3 IOL, No. 98 OVR

247Sports: No. 2 OC

Rivals: No. 3 OC, No. 247 OVR

ESPN: No. 1 OC, No. 99 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 1 OC, No. 187 OVR

OG Terrence Ferguson (Peach County - Fort Valley, Ga.)

Height: 6'4

Weight: 290

247Sports: No. 4 OG, No. 75 OVR

Rivals: No. 8 OL, No. 43 OVR

ESPN: No. 8 OL, No. 78 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 2 OG, No. 46 OVR

DT Damon Payne (Belleville - Belleville, Mich.)

Height: 6'4

Weight: 290

SI All-American: No. 2 IDL, No. 12 OVR

247Sports: No. 2 DT, No. 32 OVR

Rivals: No. 3 DT, No. 31 OVR

ESPN: No. 3 DT, No. 24 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 1 DT, No. 14 OVR

DE Monkell Goodwine (National Christian Academy - Fort Washington, MD)

Height: 6'4

Weight: 265

SI All-American: No. 11 IDL, No. 87 OVR

247Sports: No. 14 DE, No. 217 OVR

Rivals: No. 5 DE, No. 27 OVR

ESPN: No. 18 DE, No. 173 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 9 DE, No. 112 OVR

JUCO CB Khyree Jackson (East Mississippi Community College - Scooba, Miss.)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 195

247Sports: No. 1 CB, No. 3 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 2 CB, No. 5 OVR

QB Jalen Milroe (Tompkins - Katy, Tex.)

Height: 6'2

Weight: 195

247Sports: No. 6 OB, No. 101 OVR

Rivals: No. 4 OB, No. 78 OVR

ESPN: No. 15 OB, No. 110 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 4 QB, No. 83 OVR

DT Tim Keenan (Ramsay - Birmingham, Ala.)

Height: 6'2

Weight: 340

247Sports: No. 32 DT

Rivals: No. 18 DT

ESPN: No. 21 DT

247Sports Composite: No. 22 DT, No. 361 OVR

BamaCentral's commitment will be continually updated through National Signing Day