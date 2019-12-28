Alabama Keeps 2021 Four-Star Linebacker Deontae Lawson In State

Alabama received a verbal commitment from four-star 2021 linebacker Deontae Lawson on Friday.

The Crimson Tide won the battle for Lawson’s services over Auburn and LSU. He also held offers from other SEC schools like Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

“I felt like the time was right,” Lawson told AL.com. “I can not wait to fit into that program and be apart of what Coach Saban has built. I was just ready to do it. It feels awesome.”

Lawson is the No. 8 ranked junior in the Yellowhammer State and the No. 16 player at his position nationally, on 247Sports. During the 2019 season, he led Mobile Christian School to the AHSAA 3A championship game.

He finished his junior campaign with 101 tackles, one sack, four tackles for loss, and three interceptions. On offense, he rushed for 10 touchdowns.

The Mobile, Ala. native is the third commit in the Crimson Tide class’ of 2021. Lawson joins four-star quarterback Drake Maye and four-star cornerback Latrell McCutchin. With Lawson’s pledge, Alabama’s class ranks as the 14th-best in the nation.