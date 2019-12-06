Key 2020 Targets for Alabama Set to Make Decisions Soon During Early Signing Period

The regular season is over for Alabama football, which means all its attention has turned to preparations for the bowl season and the early signing period for recruiting.

Alabama's Class of 2020 is at 23 commits, and sits second in the nation behind Clemson at the moment in the 247sports team rankings.

It's also actively looking to find more prospects to fill the remaining spots even though many commits have already shut down their recruitment process like, Jahquez Robinson, Malachi Moore, Seth McLaughlin, Quandarius Robinson, and Jackson Bratton.

A few of the Crimson Tide's targets like five-star tight end Darnell Washington, four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, and five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (LSU commit) will make their final decisions in January and February.

With the Early Signing Period less than two weeks away, here is a few of the Crimson Tide's targets who will be making their decisions in the coming days:

Four-star OT Javion Cohen (Central Phenix City - Phenix City, AL)

As of now, the Crimson Tide only has two offensive line commitments in the Class of 2020, three-star projects Damieon George and Seth McLaughlin. Cohen has been a verbal commit to Auburn since last June, but he will be taking an official visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend. This past Monday, Nick Saban and assistant coaches Kyle Flood and Charles Kelly visited him during school. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and assistant J.B Grimes visited him on Tuesday. The battle for Cohen’s services is shaking up to be a two-team race between in-state rivals.

Cohen was also in town for the Crimson Tide’s matchup with LSU last month and afterwards he told Rivals that his decision was “50-50” between Alabama and Auburn. He is set to make a final decision on Dec. 17, in order to enroll early.

Five-star DE Jordan Burch (Hammond School - Columbia, SC)

It appears the Crimson Tide is a long shot to sign Burch. His final five schools include Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina, LSU, and Alabama. No one is quite sure on where he will end up as he has been predicted, on 247sports and Rivals, to land at any of the four aforementioned schools, but Alabama. Kelly was in Columbia on Tuesday to visit Burch at his basketball game. Saban will have an in-house visit with him at some point next week. Defensive end is always a position of need for the Crimson Tide and Burch has the potential to make an impact from the moment he steps on campus. He will make his decision on Dec. 19.

Four-star OLB Phillip Webb (Lanier - Sugar Hill, GA)

Alabama’s 2020 class is already loaded with talented linebackers like five-star Demouy Kennedy and four-stars Bratton and Quandarius Robinson that landing a player like Webb would be like icing on a cake. He will take an official visit to Auburn this weekend and then his final visit to Alabama will be on Dec. 13, just five days before he is expected to announce his decision on the 18th. The final visit is always considered important because the coaches can make a lasting impact. Saban and Kelly visited him and his family on an in-home visit on Wednesday. LSU, Oklahoma, and Florida are also in contention for Webb.

Four-star DB Ronald Williams Jr. (Hutchinson Community College - Ferriday, LA)

Williams received an offer from the Crimson Tide in late October and is now one of its top targets to go alongside fellow four-star defensive backs Moore, Brian Branch, and Jahquez Robinson. He has played the last two seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. In 19 games played, he has compiled four interceptions, 44 total tackles, and seven pass breakups. Williams took an official visit to Tuscaloosa last month and will not take anymore visits after going to Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Texas A & M. Alabama is the clear favorite to land him on Dec. 18.