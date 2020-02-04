In-State 2021 Four-Star Linebacker Ian Jackson After Alabama Visit: "They Left a Big Impression on Me"

Over the weekend at the University of Alabama’s Junior Day, some memorable moments were produced for a number of 2021 and 2022 prospects as scholarship offers were being handed out left and right.

One prospect in particular, who was generating a lot of buzz coming into the event, was Prattville High School’s Ian Jackson. The four-star linebacker was extended an offer by Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban on Saturday.

“It was kind of unexpected to be honest,” Jackson said. “It is a great feeling to get offered.”

As for the rest of his visit to Tuscaloosa, Jackson says that the coaching staff, facilities, and the hospitality he felt was top notch. Assistant coach Charles Kelly is his area recruiter.

"Overall, I like the facilities and the improvements they are about to make," Jackson said. "I also love all of the resources they provide that will help everyone become their best.

"I was blown away by the coaches and staff. They welcomed my family and I with open arms and they made sure that we felt at home. They went out of their way to show us a great time."

Jackson has been on a steady rise since the end of junior year, where he helped anchor a Lions defense that held opponents to only 15 points a game. As for himself, Jackson tallied up 91 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six sacks, and one pick-six. He was also named ASWA 7A First Team.

“Moving from safety to linebacker was one adjustment I made,” Jackson said. “I felt like my overall game got better each week just from the experience of playing inside the box.”

Jackson is a versatile player who can play either outside or inside linebacker. Saban had one message for the Prattville native.

“He wants me to be the best version of myself I can be,” Jackson said.

Prattville and the area surrounding it has produced many former Crimson Tide standouts in recent years and Jackson says he has great respect for all of them.

“I did not necessarily have a player I looked up to growing up,” Jackson said. “But I admire the ones from my area like Nick Perry, OJ Howard, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Mack Wilson, and Henry Ruggs III.”

Alabama joined Florida State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Texas A & M, among others, in the mix for Jackson’s services. He also plays baseball for the Lions and Jackson says that he is hopeful he will be able to visit other schools during the springtime.

“They [Alabama] left a big impression on me,” Jackson said. “So I would say that they are very high up there.”