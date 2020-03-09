Bama Central
Alabama Football Gets First Pledge in 2022 Recruiting Class

Jeremiah Alexander's Twitter Account (@jt7ta)

Tyler Martin

Coming off of his second visit to the University of Alabama in the last month, four-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander announced on Monday that he would verbally commit to the Crimson Tide. 

Alexander becomes the first recruit in Alabama's class of 2022. The Alabaster, Ala. native picked the home state program over the likes of Georgia and LSU. 

The Bulldogs and Tigers rounded out his top three, but he also held offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, and Tennessee. 

His pledge comes off of the heels of Alabama's second Junior Day event of the year that was this past Saturday. Alexander also visited Tuscaloosa in February for the team's first Junior Day.  

The 6-foot-2, 225 pound defensive end rates as the No. 1 player in the state in 2022 according to 247Sports and ninth nationally. 

Alexander's sophomore campaign in 2019 saw 119 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and one pick six. More importantly, his efforts helped Thompson High School win the AHSAA 7A state championship back in December. 

In that title game, Alexander dominated with 3.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and one sack in the Warriors' win over Central-Phenix City. 

Being the first commitment in his class means Alexander can spend his junior and senior seasons doing some of his own recruiting to lure more talent down to the Capstone – like his teammate 2023 defensive end Peter Woods, who received a scholarship offer from coach Nick Saban on Saturday.  

The Crimson Tide joins LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Iowa, and USC as programs who have commitments in their respective 2022 classes. 

This story will be updated.

