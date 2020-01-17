2020 Three-Star Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Talks Alabama Offer and More

Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. might be the most coveted defensive back prospect remaining in the nation for the Class of 2020.

The three-star cornerback is coming off the heels of a senior season that saw 30 solo tackles, one interception, and 15 pass breakups for a Duncanville High School team that finished 15-1, with a loss in the Texas 6A Division 1 title game.

Since that loss in the state championship game on Dec. 21, Rakestraw has received scholarship offers from 10 different Power 5 schools. Before his final season at Duncanville, he had none from programs of that caliber.

Rakestraw says that he was overlooked before now and this past year, his mission was to prove the doubters wrong.

"It feels great," Rakestraw said. "I am blessed to be in this situation and I thank God, really. Without him, I would not be here."

The Lone Star State standout's rise to recruiting stardom reached its climax, when the "school of his dreams" gave him the offer he had been waiting his entire young career for.

On Jan. 7, the University of Alabama and assistant coach Jeff Banks reached out on the phone to Rakestraw and offered the 6-foot-1, 170 pound corner.

"My initial reaction was starstruck," Rakestraw said. "I did not have the words to say to him after [Banks] told me. [Banks] kept saying, 'Are you there?' I just kept saying, 'yes sir,' because it is a great feeling to get your dreams fulfilled."

"Not many people can say that they got the school they have been wanting to go to."

The next three weekends are extremely busy for Rakestraw as he as visits lined up with Missouri, Alabama, and Georgia. He says his final visit will come between Miami, Michigan State, and Texas. His trip to Tuscaloosa will be his first time in the Yellowhammer State.

"I want to see how everything works," Rakestraw said. "I want to know like, if I committed there would really look after me, and be like home away from home. I want to see how the players interact. I want to see how Coach Saban orchestrates everything."

The thought of donning a crimson and white jersey in the fall on Saturdays at Bryant-Denny Stadium has always been in the back of Rakestraw's mind for as long as he can remember.

"To play for Nick Saban, that would be real crazy," Rakestraw said. "It can literally happen with me just signing a sheet of paper. It's unbelievable. Since I was eight years old, I always liked Alabama. I watched every game on TV. It still blows my mind to this day [they offered me]."

Growing up, Rakestraw's favorite Crimson Tide player was Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson, who played at the Capstone from

"I like Eddie Jackson," Rakestraw said. "He can play anything and you can put him anywhere on the field. He is physical, fast, and intelligent, you can tell he knows the game."

Rakestraw could very well wait until National Signing Day on Feb. 5 to make an official decision, but, on the different visits this month, he could announce his commitment whenever the time is right, according to him.