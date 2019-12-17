Newly Minted SI-All American Javion Cohen is Ready To Arrive at Alabama and Get to Work

Class of 2020 four-star offensive tackle and SI-All American Javion Cohen’s recruitment has been all but smooth.

First, it was a verbal commitment to South Carolina on Mar. 27, then months later, a decision to flip to Auburn, and finally, last week, he flipped again and announced that his final landing spot would be with Alabama.

“[Alabama] cared more about me as a young man rather than an athlete,” Cohen said. “I know many universities want to boast about how they can make you a top-10 pick, but at Alabama, they want to turn you into a good young man, who is suitable for society. All due respect to South Carolina, Auburn, and all of the other prestigious schools that recruited me, Alabama is a different standard. ”

Regardless of how the process unfolded, Cohen says that his loyalty is unwavering, he has peace with his decision, and is proud to call Tuscaloosa his new home.

Raised in Phenix City, Ala., which is roughly 35 miles from Auburn’s campus, Cohen was essentially in the Tigers’ backyard, but he has grown up an Alabama fan his entire life and has dreamt of having the opportunity to play for head coach Nick Saban since he was a child.

“I have so much peace,” Cohen said. “I have wanted to play for the University of Alabama for as long as I can remember. As a kid, I hated Auburn. When Cam Newton beat us, that hurt me. The Kick Six hurt me, too. This whole process has opened my eyes up to both schools. So, to know that my dreams are coming true and I landed here takes a heavy weight off of my shoulders.”

One of the Crimson Tide’s biggest recruiters of Cohen was freshman guard Evan Neal. During one of Cohen’s visits to Tuscaloosa, the two hit it off and spent hours talking about football instead of going out on the town.

“I have so much respect for Evan,” Cohen said. “He dropped a lot of knowledge on me while I was there. A lot of recruits want to go out at night, but I told Evan that I wanted to stay in and talk and he was cool with it. We talked for three hours about Alabama and I learned so much, which sold me on my commitment. His main message to me was about the process and how much hard work it takes to be successful here. Everyone watches them on Saturdays go out and dominate opponents, but it is not that easy. He told me about all of the work you have to put in during the week to make that happen on Saturdays."

Last weekend, Cohen wrapped up his high school career by playing in the Alabama-Mississippi All Star Game in Hattiesburg, Miss. Unfortunately, for him and the Alabama All-Stars, they took a 17-16 defeat. In the meantime, Cohen was able to hangout and bond with fellow members of this recruiting class like Kristian Story, Jah-Marien Latham, Jackson Bratton, and Demouy Kennedy.

“It was a great experience to see how I stack up against top talent from both states,” Cohen said. “I won a top offensive linemen award from 247Sports so that was a high honor for me. I got close to the other Alabama commits. Me and Jah-Marien are like brothers. It was cool to talk with all of them to see where they come from.”

Some of the top talent that Cohen is referencing to, on the Mississippi All-Star sideline, was four-star defensive tackle and Alabama target McKinnley Jackson, who he faced off against multiple times throughout the game.

“He is a great player and a disruptor,” Cohen said. “I did not give up any sacks and I went up against him three times. He definitely won MVP for a reason and he is the best player in Mississippi. I have a lot of respect for him and I hope he comes to Alabama.”

At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Cohen has the frame, size, and strength to develop into a potential elite-level player at the next level, who can anchor an offensive line. His ability to both, pass protect and run block exceptionally well, separates him as one of the best offensive linemen in the nation.

Cohen will sign his national letter of intent on Wednesday morning at Central Phenix City High School and enroll early in January. On 247Sports, Cohen’s commitment pushed the Crimson Tide ahead of Clemson for the top spot in the nation, while on Rivals, Alabama sits third behind Clemson and LSU.

“The group of guys we have coming in are a bunch of winners,” Cohen said. “We have guys who have won state championships and guys who have made it very far in the playoffs. It is really going to be special to see what we can accomplish in the future.”