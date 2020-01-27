Who is Coming to Junior Day at Alabama on Saturday?

There is roughly one week left in the 2020 recruiting cycle, which means coaching staffs are moving their focus toward this year's batch of juniors and other top underclassmen.

With the University of Alabama set to host some major prospects on Saturday for its first Junior Day of the year, all eyes will be on Tuscaloosa in the coming days.

Here is the list of who will be in town:

Alabama 2021 commits:

Four-star DB Latrell McCutchin (LBJ - Austin, Tx.)

Four-star LB Deontae Lawson (Mobile Christian - Mobile, Ala.)

2021 prospects:

Five-star OT Tommy Brockermeyer (All Saints Episcopal - Ft. Worth, Tx.)

Four-star WR Destyn Pazon (Edna Karr - New Orleans, LA.)

Four-star OC James Brockermeyer (All Saints Episcopal - Ft. Worth, Tx.)

Four-star OG Noah Josey (Brentwood Academy - Brentwood, Tenn.)

Four-star CB Jordan Hancock (North Gwinnett - Suwanee, Ga.)

Four-star DE Monkell Goodwine (National Christian - Ft. Washington, MD.)

Four-star DT Tim Keenan (Ramsay - Birmingham, Ala.)

Four-star CB Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee, Fl.)

Four-star RB Brandon Campbell (Lamar - Rosenberg, Tx.)

Four-star ATH Xavian Sorey (Graceville - Graceville, Fl.)

Four-star LB Ian Jackson (Prattville - Prattville, Ala.)

Four-star OT Terrence Ferguson (Peach County - Fort Valley, Ga.)

Three-star WR Christian Lewis (Pleasant Grove - Birmingham, Ala.)

Three-star ATH Trinity Bell (Albertville - Albertville, Ala.)

Three-star LB Raneiria Dilworth (Glenn - Kernersville, N.C.)

2022 prospects:

Four-star LB Robert Woodyard (Williamson - Mobile, Ala.)

Four-star DT Tygee Hill (Edna Karr - New Orleans, LA.)

RB Jaylin White (Dothan - Dothan High School)

This list will be updated once more visitors are confirmed.