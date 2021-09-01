Alabama Ranked Third in SI All-American Updated Recruiting Rankings

The Crimson Tide is putting together another top-three recruiting group in the class of 2022.

As the calendar flips to a new month, it's time for updated recruiting rankings from Sports Illustrated All-American. Alabama has moved down one spot from No. 2 to No. 3 behind Penn State and Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish moved up the list from fourth to second after adding two SI99 recruits in August.

Alabama is the highest rated SEC team on the countdown ahead of Georgia at No. 6 and Texas A&M at No. 8.

There was not as much recruiting news as far as commitments in August since most recruits are getting into the start of their high school seasons. However, the Crimson Tide did add one recruit last month with the addition of the top-10 safety Jake Pope out of Buford High School in Georgia.

Alabama has 14 total verbal commitments in the class of 2022 including six guys from SI All-American's preseason SI99. (DE Jeremiah Alexander, RB Emmanuel Henderson, QB Ty Simpson, OL Tyler Booker, DL Jaheim Oatis and LB Shawn Murphy.)

Linebacker Robert Woodyard, ATL Antonio Kite, ATH Amari Niblack, DL Walter Bob, TE Elijah Brown, OT Dayne Shor and WR Kobe Prentice round out the current 2022 commitments for the Crimson Tide.

There are still several uncommitted players on the SI99 list that are Alabama targets including guys like Walter Nolen, Denver Harris and Elijah Pritchett. With only 14 commits right now, there is plenty of room for the Alabama class of 2022 to grow in the coming weeks and months.

SI All-American Team Recruiting Rankings

1. Penn State- 24 verbal commits

2. Notre Dame- 21 verbal commits

3. Alabama- 14 verbal commits

4. Ohio State- 14 verbal commits

5. Oregon- 19 verbal commits

6. Georgia- 16 verbal commits

7. Texas- 20 verbal commits

8. Texas A&M- 14 verbal commits

9. Clemson- 12 verbal commits

10. LSU- 15 verbal commits

11. Florida State- 18 verbal commits

12. Oklahoma- 14 verbal commits

13. Boston College- 22 verbal commits

14. Michigan- 15 verbal commits

15. South Carolina- 16 verbal commits

16. Rutgers- 15 verbal commits

17. North Carolina- 13 verbal commits

18. Virginia Tech- 22 verbal commits

19. Baylor- 20 verbal commits

20. Florida- 13 verbal commits

21. Arkansas- 17 verbal commits

22. Mississippi State- 18 verbal commits

23. West Virginia- 17 verbal commits

24. Iowa Stae- 18 verbal commits

25. Stanford- 17 verbal commits