2022 S Jake Pope Announces College Decision

The Georgia prospect announced his college football future Monday night, with Alabama as finalists alongside Georgia, North Carolina and Notre Dame

Alabama football received a commitment from the 14th member of its 2022 recruiting class. Safety Jake Pope chose the Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban over four finalists, including the in-state Georgia Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety from Buford High is a football state champion and a versatile athlete who plays wide receiver, safety and return specialist for the Peach State power northwest of Atlanta.

After taking his fifth and final official visit to Alabama in the last weekend of June, Pope was expected to make a silent commitment to one of five finalists: Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame, or Ohio State.

On Monday, a few weeks after his visit to Tuscaloosa, the senior prospect held a commitment ceremony at his high school to share his college decision.

In choosing the Crimson Tide, Pope joins athlete and Anniston, Ala., native Antonio Kite as expected members of the secondary for Alabama in its 2022 class.

Depending on the recruiting service, he's listed as either an athlete or safety prospect, and his background on all sides of the ball makes for an intriguing future upon arrival to college.

As of August 2, the most recent release of SI All-American 2022 team recruiting rankings, Alabama had the second-ranked class with fourteen commitments. Initially Le'Veon Moss was a part of that group of 14 before his decommitment, so with Pope's announcement, the Crimson Tide's 2022 recruiting class jumps back up to 14 total commits.

Multiple Alabama commitments are included in the August release of SI99, an SIAA ranking of the top 99 high school football prospects.