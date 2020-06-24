Alabama Reaches Into Hoosier State, Offers No. 1 2022 Prospect Caden Curry

Indiana is not always known for its football talent, but the No. 1 player in the Hoosier state for the 2022 cycle, defensive lineman Caden Curry might change that.

The 6-foot-5, 250 pound prospect received a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama last week and it came from coach Nick Saban himself.

"It definitely shocked me when Coach Saban gave me the offer," Curry said. "It is crazy. It definitely makes me feel as if I need to work even harder now."

Before he got on a call with Saban, the rising junior had already been in contact with Alabama assistant Freddie Roach.

"They have had lots of success and they seem to produce top tier players," Curry said of what he likes about the Crimson Tide early on in his recruitment. "I definitely like that Coach Roach likes to put a lot of work in and I am ready to be pushed."

In 2019 at Center Grove High School in Greenwood, In., Curry dazzled and filled up the stat sheet with 100 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups.

"They like how fast I play, that I never give up and how well I use my hips," Curry said when asked of what the Crimson Tide staff admires about his game.

His offer sheet includes the likes of Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan State, Kansas State, Wisconsin, Missouri, Arizona State, Purdue, Minnesota, West Virginia, Boston College, Iowa, and Cincinnati.

But it is the Buckeyes, Hoosiers, and Crimson Tide Curry hears the most from he says.

"Alabama is a school I would definitely like to visit," Curry said. "I want to meet the coaches and see the facilities."