Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Reaches Into Hoosier State, Offers No. 1 2022 Prospect Caden Curry

Caden Curry's Instagram page (@caden.curry)

Tyler Martin

Indiana is not always known for its football talent, but the No. 1 player in the Hoosier state for the 2022 cycle, defensive lineman Caden Curry might change that. 

The 6-foot-5, 250 pound prospect received a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama last week and it came from coach Nick Saban himself. 

"It definitely shocked me when Coach Saban gave me the offer," Curry said. "It is crazy. It definitely makes me feel as if I need to work even harder now." 

Before he got on a call with Saban, the rising junior had already been in contact with Alabama assistant Freddie Roach. 

"They have had lots of success and they seem to produce top tier players," Curry said of what he likes about the Crimson Tide early on in his recruitment. "I definitely like that Coach Roach likes to put a lot of work in and I am ready to be pushed."

In 2019 at Center Grove High School in Greenwood, In., Curry dazzled and filled up the stat sheet with 100 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups. 

"They like how fast I play, that I never give up and how well I use my hips," Curry said when asked of what the Crimson Tide staff admires about his game. 

His offer sheet includes the likes of Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan State, Kansas State, Wisconsin, Missouri, Arizona State, Purdue, Minnesota, West Virginia, Boston College, Iowa, and Cincinnati.  

But it is the Buckeyes, Hoosiers, and Crimson Tide Curry hears the most from he says. 

"Alabama is a school I would definitely like to visit," Curry said. "I want to meet the coaches and see the facilities." 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Rocky Block

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Rocky Block

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Bear vs. Too Much Bama

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Hockey: Alabama Names New D1 Head Coach

Phil Tesoriero will transition from coaching the D3 team to replacing Kyle Richards at the D1 program

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

All Things Bama Podcast: Most Important Crimson Tide Players for 2020 - No. 10 - 6

The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: The Ballad of Skinny Malinky Long Legs

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Bear Bryant vs. Nick Saban

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 24, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

by

Bostonfan1967

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Walk of Champions

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the Walk of Champions and the Coaches Walk

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

2022 RHP Carter Stanford Details Alabama Commitment: "It is Home"

The righty from Spanish Fort is the Crimson Tide's four pitcher commitment for the 2022 cycle

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Around the SEC: Vanderbilt Rocked by more Sexual Assault Allegations

A look at some of the off-field issues the SEC is dealing with this offseason, and some of the biggest defensive changes in football this year

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell