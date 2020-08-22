Alabama Target Ga'Quincy McKinstry Grabs Two TDs in Loss to Hewitt-Trussville, Talks Recruitment Timeline

Pinson Valley High School star wide receiver and cornerback, Ga'Quincy McKinstry, likes to think of himself like 'Chucky.'

Why?

"He is a killer in the movie, and I feel like I am killer on the field," McKinstry said as he held the creepy, red-haired doll, fielding post-game interviews Friday night.

"He represents me."

Despite the outcome of Friday night's highly-anticipated matchup between Hewitt-Trussville and McKinstry's Indians, which resulted in a Huskies' 44-19 victory, the Sports Illustrated All-American dazzled, and shredded the opposing defense in the last season-opener of his high school career.

On offense, he netted nine catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, he was particularly quiet with only two tackles, that was likely because of the Husky offense avoiding throwing to his side of the field for the majority of the evening.

McKinstry would have likely even done more damage had he not been dealing with lingering cramps in the second half.

"He starts at corner, receiver, kick returner, and punt returner," Indians coach Sam Shade told Bama Central. "We want to give him the chance to make a lot of plays. He is a play-maker. He definitely showed his athleticism tonight. I just wish we could have done things to keep him hydrated. He showed his versatility, catching the football down the field, playing cornerback, coming up and making tackles.

"I do not think they threw the ball at him at all. He just shows a lot of versatility. That is what he brings to the table."

The 6-foot, 175 pound McKinstry, who is down to his final three schools between the University of Alabama, Auburn, and LSU, scored his first touchdown of the night with 9:07 left in the second period, hauling in a 40-yard bomb from quarterback Zach Pyron.

"It felt good to be back out there," McKinstry said. "We did not think we were going to be out here, so it is exciting."

That score would put the Indians up 13-7, but that was the final lead of the game for Pinson Valley, as the Huskies would score 23 unanswered before McKinstry would find pay dirt again.

With eight minutes remaining, Pyron hit McKinstry, who was running a slant route into the endzone from 10 yards out, while the Huskies defensive back was draped all over him, to cut the deficit to 30-19.

"I do not know, both of them felt really good," McKinstry said. "The second one felt more real, like I was showing somebody something, so probably that one."

Along with the toting around the demented doll all night, McKinstry had some fun with his game-day accessories, sporting an Auburn towel, LSU gloves in the first half, and Alabama gloves in the second half.

"Just wanting to represent all three schools," McKinstry said. "Not trying to show that I am leaning any other way for real. That's all."

The Yellow Hammer State native has had a national recruitment for a while now, and while he says he could he commit at any moment, it would not be surprising to see it continue to linger throughout the season.

"I am really ready for that day [to be committed]," McKinstry said. "But, at the same time, I have to take my time to decide on what school I really want to go to. At the end of the day, that is my decision and it is something I have to live with.

"After I go to one college, I can not leave. I can't just go to one and leave for another. It is really up to me. I will commit when I feel like it is best."

Playing both sides of the ball at the next level is intriguing for McKinstry. The Crimson Tide has prioritized him as a cornerback, but, he says, all three have mentioned the possibility of playing receiver, eventually.

"All three schools would like for me to play offense," McKinstry said. "But, I respect what they are saying about how I have to learn the defense first and get comfortable with the defense first before they start sliding me on offense."

McKinstry's next opportunity to shred opponents will come against Shades Valley next Friday at 7 p.m.

"I felt like a did a good job leading the guys today," McKinstry said. "But I definitely could have done better."